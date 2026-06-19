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Ishaan Khatter shares Shahid Kapoor has changed his diapers: 'I feel most vulnerable with him emotionally'

Ishaan Khatter spoke about his close bond with Shahid Kapoor, calling him a guiding, parental figure and sharing that Shahid often jokes, 'I am older,' in their sibling arguments.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jun 19, 2026, 05:09 PM IST

Ishaan Khatter shares Shahid Kapoor has changed his diapers: 'I feel most vulnerable with him emotionally'
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Ishaan Khatter recently opened up about his close bond with his elder brother Shahid Kapoor, reflecting on their age gap, upbringing, and how Shahid often played a parental role in his life.

Ishaan Khatter on growing up with Shahid Kapoor

During an interview with Lilly Singh Ishaan Khatter spoke about his family, where he talked about being raised by his mother Neelima Azeem and the strong influence of his elder brother Shahid Kapoor. He shared that Shahid, who is 15 years older than him, was not just a sibling but also a guiding figure during his childhood.

Ishaan joked that Shahid even 'changed his diapers' when he was younger and described their relationship as a blend of camaraderie and duty. He made a joke about how Shahid always tells him, "I am older than you," which highlights their lighthearted relationship even though they have a great deal of respect for one another.

Neelima Azeem’s sacrifices and parenting journey

Actor Ishaan also expressed about his mother Neelima Azeem’s journey as an artist and parent. He claimed that she began her career in dancing at a very young age, worked under well-known mentors, and gained early recognition in her industry. He claimed that she frequently juggled the duties of parenting with her artistic aspirations.

Also read: How did Baba Siddique's death affect Salman Khan? Sikandar co-star reveals shocking details

He revealed that Neelima made tough decisions while raising her kids, frequently putting material security ahead of artistic fulfillment. Ishaan commended her for retaining transparency and honesty in parenting, which allowed him and Shahid to grow up with trust and emotional freedom.

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