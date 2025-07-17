Ishaan Khatter part of Gully Boy 2? Siddhant Chaturvedi drops major hints about Dhadak 2 crossover with Zoya Akhtar’s blockbuster

In a recent interview, Siddhant accidentally disclosed that Ishaan might be onboard for a sequel to Zoya Akhtar’s blockbuster.

Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, a coming-of-age story based on the lives of street rappers, featuring Ranveer Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Varma and Alia Bhatt, garnered critical acclaim. After six years, the makers are reportedly gearing up to take the franchise forward. However, there is no official confirmation until Siddhant dropped a hint that Ishaan Khatter is roped in for Gully Boy 2.



Earlier, it was reported that Gully Boy will chronicle the rise of a new protagonist from the underground rap scene, featuring a fresh cast. Arjun Varain Singh will likely helm the film, which is set to explore a different rapper's rise amidst social struggles and class divisions. While there has been no major development in the news, Siddhant’s surprise revelation has got fans excited. In a recent interview, Siddhant accidentally disclosed that Ishaan might be onboard for a sequel to Zoya Akhtar’s blockbuster.



Is Ishaan Khatter playing the lead in Gully Boy 2? Siddhant Chaturvedi spills the beans

Siddhant Chaturvedi is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming film, Dhadak 2, a sequel to Ishaan and Janhvi Kapoor’s film with the same title. In an interview with Hesha Chimah, he recalled how Ishaan told him about the title of his film Dhadak 2. “So what happened was, initially, I signed on the film, which was untitled at that time, and we didn't know that it was going to be called Dhadak 2. So then later on, I didn’t know okay — I mean we were shooting and we went on shoot without it being called Dhadak 2. We did not have a title. “I met Ishaan at a screening which Zoya had kept for one of the films, and he said, ‘Oh so you’re doing Dhadak 2,’ and I’m like no… Dhadak 2? He’s like ‘Ya your film’s called Dhadak 2,’ and I was like, ‘Tujhe kaise pata, mujhe hi nahi pata.’ Siddhant said.

Further, Siddhant teased about a potential crossover, that’s when he slipped in the news of Gully Boy 2 with Ishaan Khatter. He continued about Dhadak 2, and in the middle, casually revealed it. “But fair you know, he’s started the franchise, and he was fabulous in that. And I know this will at least, be at par. And we have an inside joke… Do you know Akshay Kumar from Ajnabee? It’s like Dhadak 2 x Gully Boy 2,” he added.



Siddhant Chaturvedi on Dhadak 2



Dhadak 2 is directed by Shazia Iqbal and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The film is a spiritual sequel to ‘Dhadak’ and a remake of the acclaimed Tamil film ‘Pariyerum Perumal,’ exploring caste-based discrimination and forbidden love. It features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, and is set to hit theatres on August 1, 2025.

