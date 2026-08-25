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Ishaan Khatter, Chandni Baweja end their relationship after a year of dating? Here's what we know

Ishaan Khatter and model Chandni Bainz have reportedly broken up amicably after over a year of dating; Ishaan is now focusing on The Royals Season 2 and Jugaadu.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 25, 2026, 11:36 AM IST

Ishaan Khatter, Chandni Baweja end their relationship after a year of dating? Here's what we know
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Ishaan Khatter and Chandni Bainz have reportedly ended their relationship after more than a year of dating. Although they never made their relationship public, they were frequently spotted together, which led to dating rumours.

Ishaan and Chandni reportedly broke up

"Ishaan and Chandni broke up amicably and have decided to move on," a source told the Hindustan Times."He is currently focused on work," the person continued. In September, he will begin filming The Royals' second season. Jugaadu is on his list as well. All things considered, Ishaan is starting this new stage of his life as a single person. Chandni, 24, and Ishaan, 30, have kept their private life to themselves.

Public appearances fuelled dating rumours

For more than a year, Ishaan and model Chandni Bainz were connected. They were often seen together at public events and meals. They were seen walking hand in hand and displaying PDA on multiple occasions. But in recent months, their joint appearances have decreased, sparking rumours of a breakup. Regarding the breakup report, neither Ishaan nor Chandni has made any comments.

Also read: Kiara Advani reveals Yash's reaction to her pregnancy news during Toxic shoot: 'I will never forget that...'

Ishaan Khatter's upcoming work

Ishaan has a hectic schedule at work. In September, he will begin filming The Royals' second season. He will star in the upcoming action comedy Jugaadu. Palash Vaswani, who is well known for Gullak, is the film's director. Ishaan's first leading part in a feature film in this genre is this one. Ishaan is reportedly concentrating on his profession for the time being.

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