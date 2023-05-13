Isha Talwar recalls stray shot went in her eye during action sequence in Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo: 'Stayed in darkness..'

Isha Talwar/Instagram

Isha Talwar, who has starred in films across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam languages, is earning acclaim for her sincere performance in the recent crime drama web series Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo, which premiered on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on May 5.

The show revolves around four women, Savitri aka Rani Baa, her daughters-in-law, Bijlee and Kajal, and her daughter Shanta who run the biggest drug cartel in South Asia from a small village named Hastipur in the north-west. While Dimple Kapadia, Angira Dhar, and Radhika Madan play Savitri, Kajal, and Shanta respectively, Isha Talwar plays Bijlee.

In a recent interview, Isha revealed that she was accidentally hit by a squib in her left eye while shooting an action sequence in the series. Talking to Mid-Day, the actress said, "Since we were shooting in the salt pans in the middle of the night and it was too dark to see where the squibs were, the shot accidentally went straight into my left eye. My eye was swollen and I could not open it."

Her co-star Deepak Dobriyal, who plays Savitri's rival Monk in the crime drama, took Isha to an ophthalmologist the next day after the unfortunate incident. "We visited two more doctors to ensure it was nothing serious. I was advised to (avoid exposure) to light. I stayed in darkness for three days before resuming the shoot", the actress further added. Isha also stated that she insisted on performing the remaining action sequences on her own when the director Homi Adajania gave the idea of using a body double.

Apart from the four actresses and Deepak Dobriyal, Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo also stars Varun Mitra, Ashish Verma, Naseeruddin Shah, Monica Dogra, Jimit Trivedi, and Vipin Sharma in key roles.



