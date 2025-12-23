Isha Ambani turns global spotlight on Indian textiles in patola-inspired power suit at Doha event, See viral pics

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Kiara Advani returns to spotlight after welcoming daughter Saraayah, stuns in first photoshoot as 'new mom'

'Ek picture nahi milti nahi hai': As Govinda turned 62, his emotional speech goes viral, fans react

Saudi Arabia witnesses rare snowfall after 30 years, how climate shifts are transforming the weather?

The New Engineering Standard: How LOADMATE Became a Global Synonym for Industrial Lifting

Beyond charging, audio jack, why smartphones have tiny holes at bottom; know its purpose

SPPU Inaugurates International Summit on Generative Futuristic Systems

BrainTech Awards 2025: A prestigious night and a proud moment for India’s tech talent

Dhurandhar smashes another record as Ranveer Singh film BEATS Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2; becomes highest-grossing Hindi movie in...

How Do Managed Farmland Companies Help Protect Land Boundaries and Handle Compliance?

Who is Sumaiya Rana? SP leader who rejected interview with Pakistani TV channel over Nitish Kumar hijab row

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kiara Advani returns to spotlight after welcoming daughter Saraayah, stuns in first photoshoot as 'new mom'

Kiara Advani returns to spotlight stuns in first photoshoot as 'new mom'

'Ek picture nahi milti nahi hai': As Govinda turned 62, his emotional speech goes viral, fans react

'Ek picture bhi nahi milti nahi hai': Govinda's emotional speech goes viral

Saudi Arabia witnesses rare snowfall after 30 years, how climate shifts are transforming the weather?

Saudi Arabia witnesses rare snowfall after 30 years, what is behind weather chan

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Dhurandhar: 5 most impactful scenes that proved Ranveer Singh's intense acting chops

Dhurandhar: 5 most impactful scenes that proved Ranveer Singh's intense acting c

Football legend David Beckham's Family Tree: From wife Victoria Beckham, son Brooklyn, daughter Harper Seven to other members making headlines amid family tensions

Football legend David Beckham's Family Tree: From wife Victoria Beckham, son Bro

Amid GhostPairing scam, these are 5 best alternatives to WhatsApp with enhanced security, extra features

Amid GhostPairing scam, these are 5 best alternatives to WhatsApp with enhanced

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Isha Ambani turns global spotlight on Indian textiles in patola-inspired power suit at Doha event, See viral pics

Isha Ambani highlighted Indian craftsmanship in a Patola-inspired power suit at a Doha cultural event, blending traditional textiles with modern fashion and promoting Indian heritage on a global platform.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Dec 23, 2025, 04:05 PM IST

Isha Ambani turns global spotlight on Indian textiles in patola-inspired power suit at Doha event, See viral pics
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Isha Ambani recently impressed fashion lovers at a cultural event in Doha, Qatar. She selected a Patola-inspired dress that excellently displayed Indian artistry. Rather than using a heavy, glamorous approach, she picked a contemporary but traditional appearance, demonstrating how Indian fabric art can dazzle in the world arena.

What she wore:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Isha Ambani wore a Patola-inspired power suit at a cultural event in Doha. The outfit, a Patola silk masterpiece, was an amalgamation of rich colours that included deep indigo blue, madder red and mustard gold. The intricate and never-before-seen patterns consisting of geometric shapes and flowers were made by the traditional Patola technique. The long suit was equipped with a Mandarin collar and a central vertical panel, which imparted a sleek and graceful look to the wearer. The femininity and grace of the garment were further enhanced by the delicate scalloped embroidery, which was placed on the neckline and cuffs. The craftsmanship of the Indian textile-making industry was perfectly aligned with the modernity of the Indian look, which was even more so permissible at a high-profile international event.

She kept her makeup simple, like winged eyeliner, kajal and mascara for the eyes, light blush and nude lipstick. The hair was elegantly tied up in a ponytail, and statement diamond earrings were worn, which added just the right amount of sparkle but did not overpower the suit.

Also read: Parineeti Chopra gets candid about postpartum struggles after birth of son Neer, says 'not as easy as it looks’

A celebration of culture and style:

Isha Ambani, by draping this Patola-like suit, brought the wealth of Indian textile traditions to the world’s eyes. Her selection accentuated the concept that the age-old arts can be made into contemporary, fashionable clothes. Indeed, her appearance at the Doha event has acted as a source of inspiration for the trendsetters globally, showing that the Indian heritage and the modern fashion world can merge delightfully. With this outfit, not only did Isha make a fashion statement but also made the event memorable by promoting Indian craft internationally, thereby making the cultural event even more significant.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Ek picture nahi milti nahi hai': As Govinda turned 62, his emotional speech goes viral, fans react
'Ek picture bhi nahi milti nahi hai': Govinda's emotional speech goes viral
Saudi Arabia witnesses rare snowfall after 30 years, how climate shifts are transforming the weather?
Saudi Arabia witnesses rare snowfall after 30 years, what is behind weather chan
The New Engineering Standard: How LOADMATE Became a Global Synonym for Industrial Lifting
LOADMATE: The New Global Standard in Industrial Lifting
Beyond charging, audio jack, why smartphones have tiny holes at bottom; know its purpose
Beyond charging, audio jack, why smartphones have tiny holes at bottom; know its
SPPU Inaugurates International Summit on Generative Futuristic Systems
SPPU Inaugurates International Summit on Generative Futuristic Systems
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Dhurandhar: 5 most impactful scenes that proved Ranveer Singh's intense acting chops
Dhurandhar: 5 most impactful scenes that proved Ranveer Singh's intense acting c
Football legend David Beckham's Family Tree: From wife Victoria Beckham, son Brooklyn, daughter Harper Seven to other members making headlines amid family tensions
Football legend David Beckham's Family Tree: From wife Victoria Beckham, son Bro
Amid GhostPairing scam, these are 5 best alternatives to WhatsApp with enhanced security, extra features
Amid GhostPairing scam, these are 5 best alternatives to WhatsApp with enhanced
How much do Kumar Sanu, ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Saloni Bhattacharya and other members of the singer's family earn? A look at his family's net worth
How much do Kumar Sanu, ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Saloni Bhatt
Delhi Christmas Guide: From Sacred Heart Cathedral to St. James’ Church, 7 places to visit for the X-mas spirit
Delhi Christmas Guide: From Sacred Heart Cathedral to St. James’ Church, 7 place
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement