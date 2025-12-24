FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Pakistani lawmaker exposes Islamabad's HYPOCRISY from Lyari town, backs India's Operation Sindoor, says, 'How can you raise objections...'; WATCH

14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi creates history, slams 36-ball century in Vijay Hazare Trophy, becomes...

Akshaye Khanna WALKS OUT from Drishyam 3 after Dhurandhar's blockbuster success, actor quits Ajay Devgn's film due to...

Isha Ambani makes strong style statement in simple top and denim at Reliance Foundation Event, See viral pics

US lawmakers issue BIG warning to Muhammad Yunus' government ahead of Bangladesh national elections, says, 'Genuine accountability...'

Viral video: As Dhurandhar to breach Rs 900 crore mark, Lyari residents demand 80% profit share from Aditya Dhar, netizens react: 'Aa gaye maangne'

BIG Boost to India: ISRO successfully launches LVM3-M6 rocket, here's all you need to know about BlueBird Block-2 mission

Delhi-NCR wakes up to 'very poor' air quality, AQI reaches...; Govt announces new measures for pollution

Jasprit Bumrah to MISS Vijay Hazare Trophy? GCA secretary gives MAJOR update, says, 'he is taking...'

Libyan army chief, four other officers killed as private plane crashes in Turkey’s Ankara moments after high-level defence talks, investigation underway

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IIM CAT Result 2025 LIVE Updates: IIM Kozhikode to declare CAT 2025 results today at 6 pm? Check how to download scorecard, direct link to result here

IIM CAT Result 2025 LIVE Updates: IIM Kozhikode to declare CAT 2025 results...

From Bhediya to Death of a Unicorn: Ahead of Anaconda, five popular creature comedies you shouldn't miss

From Bhediya to Death of a Unicorn: Ahead of Anaconda, five popular creature

Pakistani lawmaker exposes Islamabad's HYPOCRISY from Lyari town, backs India's Operation Sindoor, says, 'How can you raise objections...'; WATCH

Pakistani lawmaker exposes Islamabad's HYPOCRISY from Karachi's Lyari town...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Bhediya to Death of a Unicorn: Ahead of Anaconda, five popular creature comedies you shouldn't miss

From Bhediya to Death of a Unicorn: Ahead of Anaconda, five popular creature

From Priyanka Chopra & Smriti Irani to Shaktimaan and Kapil Sharma: Biggest comebacks that redefined relevance & ruled India in 2025

From Priyanka Chopra & Smriti Irani to Shaktimaan: Biggest comebacks

Dhurandhar: 5 most impactful scenes that proved Ranveer Singh's intense acting chops

Dhurandhar: 5 most impactful scenes that proved Ranveer Singh's intense acting c

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Isha Ambani makes strong style statement in simple top and denim at Reliance Foundation Event, See viral pics

Isha Ambani chose a simple white top and denim for a Reliance Foundation event, highlighting her preference for comfort and minimal style. With natural makeup and subtle jewellery, her look reflected effortless elegance and perfectly matched the occasion.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Dec 24, 2025, 10:17 AM IST

Isha Ambani makes strong style statement in simple top and denim at Reliance Foundation Event, See viral pics
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Isha Ambani was recently seen at a Reliance Foundation event where she made a strong style statement with a simple and relaxed outfit. Isha, who is well-known for her glitzy wardrobe selections at international events and weddings, shocked many by opting for a simple and cosy style. Her ensemble demonstrated that genuine style doesn't always require ornate patterns or high-end labels.

What she wore: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Isha Ambani wore a simple yet fashionable outfit to the Reliance Foundation event. She wore a long-sleeved white top with delicate details that gave it a delicate, refined appearance. She created a carefree yet stylish look by wearing it with blue denim jeans. She finished her ensemble with comfortable shoes that were appropriate for the daytime event and a neutral-colored belt that complemented her laid-back aesthetic.

Isha opted for a subtle, natural look with her jewellery and makeup. Her features were accentuated without appearing heavy thanks to her delicate makeup. She looked young and carefree with her hair styled in loose waves. Isha accessorised her outfit with bold earrings that added a touch of refinement without overpowering its understated style. The overall look was serene, elegant and ideal for the significant occasion she went to.

Also read: Kiara Advani returns to spotlight after welcoming daughter Saraayah, stuns in first photoshoot as 'new mom'

Perfect look for a meaningful event:

Spending time with kids and promoting sports and education were the main goals of the Reliance Foundation event. Isha's choice of attire captured the essence of the event. She was able to stay comfortable while participating in activities and engaging with the kids due to its fashionable yet useful design. Isha Ambani demonstrated that even someone with a reputation for high fashion can remain grounded and approachable by wearing a basic top and jeans. Her appearance serves as a reminder that sometimes less really is more.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Pakistani lawmaker exposes Islamabad's HYPOCRISY from Lyari town, backs India's Operation Sindoor, says, 'How can you raise objections...'; WATCH
Pakistani lawmaker exposes Islamabad's HYPOCRISY from Karachi's Lyari town...
14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi creates history, slams 36-ball century in Vijay Hazare Trophy, becomes...
14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi creates history, slams 36-ball century in...
Akshaye Khanna WALKS OUT from Drishyam 3 after Dhurandhar's blockbuster success, actor quits Ajay Devgn's film due to...
Akshaye Khanna WALKS OUT from Drishyam 3 after Dhurandhar's blockbuster success
Isha Ambani makes strong style statement in simple top and denim at Reliance Foundation Event, See viral pics
Isha Ambani makes strong style statement in simple top and denim
US lawmakers issue BIG warning to Muhammad Yunus' government ahead of Bangladesh national elections, says, 'Genuine accountability...'
US lawmakers issue BIG warning to Muhammad Yunus' government ahead of...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Bhediya to Death of a Unicorn: Ahead of Anaconda, five popular creature comedies you shouldn't miss
From Bhediya to Death of a Unicorn: Ahead of Anaconda, five popular creature
From Priyanka Chopra & Smriti Irani to Shaktimaan and Kapil Sharma: Biggest comebacks that redefined relevance & ruled India in 2025
From Priyanka Chopra & Smriti Irani to Shaktimaan: Biggest comebacks
Dhurandhar: 5 most impactful scenes that proved Ranveer Singh's intense acting chops
Dhurandhar: 5 most impactful scenes that proved Ranveer Singh's intense acting c
Football legend David Beckham's Family Tree: From wife Victoria Beckham, son Brooklyn, daughter Harper Seven to other members making headlines amid family tensions
Football legend David Beckham's Family Tree: From wife Victoria Beckham, son Bro
Amid GhostPairing scam, these are 5 best alternatives to WhatsApp with enhanced security, extra features
Amid GhostPairing scam, these are 5 best alternatives to WhatsApp with enhanced
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement