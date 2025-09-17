Add DNA as a Preferred Source
ENTERTAINMENT

Isha Ambani in Schiaparelli to Alia Bhatt in Gucci: 5 times global luxury brands redefined Indian saree

Let's take a look at how global luxury brands have reimagined the Indian saree, blending tradition with couture to create stunning, unforgettable red-carpet moments.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Sep 17, 2025, 06:56 PM IST

Isha Ambani in Schiaparelli to Alia Bhatt in Gucci: 5 times global luxury brands redefined Indian saree
The Indian saree is one of the most timeless pieces in the world, celebrated for its versatility and cultural richness. Over the years, this six-yard has not only dominated Indian wardrobes but has also inspired international designers. Today, luxury fashion houses are adding a modern touch to the saree. From Isha Ambani's Schiaparelli masterpiece to Alia Bhatt’s dazzling Gucci appearance at Cannes, the saree has truly become an international style statement.

Here’s a look at five unforgettable moments when global fashion brands redefined the saree and made it couture-ready for the international stage.

Janhvi Kapoor in Miu Miu

Untitled-design-1At the Toronto International Film Festival, Janhvi Kapoor stunned in a custom-made Miu Miu creation of a gown and saree. The ivory ensemble, dotted with subtle polka accents, featured a one-shoulder design with a graceful drape that gave the illusion of a saree pallu.

Alia Bhatt in Gucci

Untitled-design-2Alia Bhatt walked the Cannes red carpet in a bold Gucci metallic gown, encrusted with Swarovski crystals, creating a shimmering effect that looked strikingly similar to an Indian saree. The design came with a plunging neckline and a dramatic shoulder-attached train, giving it both glamour and grace.

ALSO READ: Meet actress, who made acting debut at 6, quit studies at 17, is now worth over Rs 500 crore, has won most...

Isha Ambani in Schiaparelli

Untitled-design-3French fashion house Schiaparelli first drew inspiration from Indian saree draping back in 1935, inspired by the regal elegance of Maharani Sita Devi. Decades later, Isha Ambani appeared in a breathtaking Schiaparelli saree-inspired gown. The creation featured a silver-toned blouse, structured shawl, and a dramatic diamond clip detail.

ALSO READ: Nita Ambani's children Akash, Isha Ambani, and Anant's earnings from Reliance in FY25 REVEALED, Mukesh Ambani took home...

Elizabeth Taylor and Balenciaga’s saree dress

Untitled-design-4In 1961, designer Cristóbal Balenciaga introduced the 'Sari Dress', which merged Indian draping with Parisian couture. Actress Elizabeth Taylor made the look iconic in 1964, when she wore a golden Balenciaga saree-style gown at the Gala of Lido. 

Audrey Hepburn in Givenchy

Untitled-design-5In the film Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Hepburn wore a saree-inspired drape. Surprisingly, it wasn’t a traditional saree but a cleverly styled bedsheet transformed into a chic ensemble by Givenchy.

