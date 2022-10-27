Is Vijay Deverakonda 'practically' married? Here's what Janhvi Kapoor said

Vijay Deverakonda, Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Recently, Janhvi Kapoor, who is promoting her forthcoming movie Mili, was asked to name the three stars she would most like to see in her 'swayamvar.' According to Janhvi, she is not currently dating anyone.

The Good Luck Jerry actor immediately responded, "Hrithik, Ranbir, Tiger," when asked to choose three names for her "swayamvar" in a Bollywood Bubble interview, but she quickly revised her response after realizing that Ranbir Kapoor is already married. Janhvi struggled to come up with any additional actors. She said, “Aren’t they all married? Everyone’s married.” When Vijay Deverakonda’s name was suggested, Janhvi said, “He is practically married.”

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were recently spotted at the Mumbai airport and it was reported that the rumoured lovebirds have flown off to the Maldives for vacation. The Pushpa actress has even been uploading amazing pictures from the island nation on her Instagram account.

In a recent interview, Rashmika has now talked about the dating rumours with the Arjun Reddy star saying that she knows what's happening on social media and finds that really cute. She even added that Vijay is always there for her and the two actors share and discuss a lot of things about the industry.

Talking to News18, the actress said, "I understand that we are actors and the light is on us, with people wanting to know more about. I see what is happening on social media like watch a few videos and find it very cute but Vijay and I don’t really sit and discuss. We have a gang of 15 people and given a chance we would be playing board games with them. We are actors, but for us our friends are equally important and it keeps us grounded."

"I have always known and I am very close to Vijay which is why if I feel like asking about anything in the industry, I go and ask him. He is always there (for me). We are really close friends and we share and discuss things", she added speaking more about her relationship with Vijay with whom she has acted in two films namely Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.