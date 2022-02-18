Is Urfi Javed dating Indo-Canadian singer Kunwarr? Fans speculate

Netizens favourite Urfi Javed has grabbed their attention, not for her 'strange' fashion statements, but for being 'good friend' to Indo-Canadian singer Kunwarr. It all started when the singer posted an image on his social media, and Urfi commented on it. Kunwarr shared a picture of him hugging Urfi and captioned it, "There’s so much cookin up @urf7i." The Bigg Boss OTT contestant commented on the picture and said, "Look at me," and then commented, "Oh sorry I meant us !! Look at us." The singer-composer further commented, "@urf7i goals aff."

Here's the picture

Well, Urfi shared the same image on her Instagram stories, and captioned it saying, "I know you love me."

Well, this sweet banter got noticed by netizens and a few of them speculated to be dating, "Beautiful couple," says one user. While another follower added, "very very very very very nice." Even during Valentine's Day, Urfi posted a carousel with her wicked outfit. Kunwarr commented on the post saying, "Happy V Day Urfi Jii."

Well, it seems like they are coming together for a song, and if this is the scenario, Urfi fans will get to see her in another chartbuster song. Kunwarr garnered fame for his song 'Bewafa,' and even Urfi's latest single, 'Attitude,' has become popular among her followers.

