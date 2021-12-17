Is this the SHOCKING reason behind Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya’s split?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya were one of Tollywood's most popular couples. Their connection and romance had set a lot of couple objectives for their admirers. However, they shocked their fans and loved ones when they revealed they were splitting up and going their own ways. Since then, a number of theories concerning the grounds behind their divorce have arisen on the internet.

The latest rumour is that Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya divorced over her refusal to avoid taking on bold scenes and item numbers in her films. Samantha was extensively ridiculed for her lip-lock sequence with Ram Charan in 'Rangasthalam' in 2018, just a few months after their marriage.

Samantha's sex scene in the online series 'The Family Man 2' was also the final nail in their relationship because reportedly it went against Akkinenis' ideals.

According to BollywoodLife sources, Samantha's decision to continue doing bold scenes and item numbers in her films after her marriage was not well received by not just Naga Chaitanya, but also his parents Nagarjuna Akkineni and others. Naga Chaitanya and his family were stunned when they saw Samantha's sex scene in 'The Family Man 2,' according to the source. They apparently thought that the actress had broken their trust by not informing them ahead of time about her controversial scene in the web series.