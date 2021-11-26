Is THIS the real reason why Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya got divorced?

South star Samantha Ruth Prabhu, previously Samantha Akkineni, has been in the news for the last several months owing to her divorce from superstar husband Naga Chaitanya in October.

Rumours were rife since July that the couple was soon going to split. And months after the media reported that Samantha and Naga Chaitanya were headed for a divorce, the duo on October 2, issued a joint statement making the unfortunate announcement.

Apart from her personal life, Samantha has also been in the news for her work. It has been reported in several media outlets that the South actor will feature in a special song in Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's highly-anticipated film 'Pushpa'. Reports suggest that Samantha will be seen in an ultra-glam avatar in the song. However, the news has left her fans and netizens surprised because, since her wedding with Naga, Samantha has never made any bold or revealing onscreen appearances.

So, when she opted to do an item number immediately after announcing divorce from her husband Naga, it came as a surprise for many of her fans who according to a BollywoodLife report have started speculating if Chaitanya imposed restrictions on his then-wife.

The report mentions that while some wonder why Samantha never took up any such roles in films while she was married to Naga, others have extended their support to the 'Love Story' actor and said if he was orthodox he would have not agreed to marry a heroine.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Samantha will soon debut in Bollywood with Taapsee Pannu's banner Outsiders Films.

On Friday, Samantha announced she has boarded the cast of the feature film 'Arrangements of Love'. The film is to be directed by BAFTA-winning Welsh director Philip John, whose credits include 'Downton Abbey' and 'The Good Karma Hospital', reports variety.com.

Active in both the Telugu and Telugu language industries, Samantha's credits include S.S. Rajamouli's 'Eega', 'Super Deluxe', 'Janatha Garage' and 'Mersala'.

'Arrangements of Love' is an adaptation of the bestselling 2004 novel of the same title by Indian author Timeri N. Murari by John and British Sri Lankan actor Nimmi Harasgama, who played the female lead in Deepa Mehta's 'Funny Boy' and is a series regular on 'The Good Karma Hospital'.