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Is The Traitors Season 2 scripted? Karan Johar breaks silence: 'Even I don't know who...'

Dismissing rumours of The Traitors Season 2 being scripted, Karan Johar said, "Nothing is scripted. Not one line. Not a beat is scripted. None of us are allowed to open our mouths." Contestants this season include Mallika Sherawat, Rhea Chakraborty, Abhishek Malhan, Munawar Faruqui, and others.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 17, 2026, 08:07 PM IST

Is The Traitors Season 2 scripted? Karan Johar breaks silence: 'Even I don't know who...'
Karan Johar on The Traitors Season 2
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The Traitors Season 2, hosted by Karan Johar, premiered on August 13 with first three episodes dropping last Thursday. The 21 contestants are Munawar Faruqui, Rhea Chakraborty, Krystle D'Souza, Shweta Tiwari, Mallika Sherawat, Ranveer Brar, Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan, Parul Gulati, Dalip Tahil, Ikka Singh, Soundous Moufakir, Shalini Passi, Shahneel Gill, Sahil Salathia, Harman Singha, Aaditya Kulshreshth aka Kullu, Karan Singh, Rida Tharana, Ansh Chopra, Tanya Puri, and Prish. 

Five of them have been eliminated - Dalip was evicted before the game even began, Munawar was voted out in the first Circle of Shaq, while Harman Singha was identified and kicked out as one of the traitors by the innocents in the second Circle of Shaq. Before leaving the show, Harman along with three other traitors - Kullu, Krystle, and Shahneel - murdered Karan and Soundous.

In his recent Instagram session, Karan Johar was asked if the Prime Video show is scripted and the filmmaker categorically denied any such rumours. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director said, "Traitors scripted? I’ve done a lot, and none of those has been scripted as well. This one is format-driven. Not a beat is scripted. Not a line that the players are saying is scripted. Nothing is told to them. Nothing is scripted. Not one line. I am told to say things to them which are instructions, which are actually things that I have to tell them - rules, regulations of the game. Not a word is scripted."

"Even I don’t know, by the way, who’s murdered in the night till I get on set or who the traitors finally are till I am told to press their shoulders. Like, everything is kept so top secret. So we all sign NDAs. None of us are allowed to open our mouths. That’s why I am being so particular by not telling you guys the inside tea on what all is going to unfold. Traitors is the most unscripted reality show that exists," the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham director concluded.

Hosted by Karan Johar, The Traitors Season 2's first three episodes are now streaming exclusively on Prime Video, with new episodes streaming every Thursday.

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