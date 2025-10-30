Is Smriti Irani’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 ending soon? Hiten Tejwani reacts to rumours

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Australia match at MCG live on TV, online?
ENTERTAINMENT
Hiten Tejwani addressed rumours about Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 ending soon, revealing the Smriti Irani-led show was always meant to be a limited series, though no official confirmation has been made yet.
Ever since buzz began that Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 might go off-air, fans have been anxious about the future of the iconic show. The revival, which marked Smriti Irani’s much-awaited return to television, has been in the news for its nostalgic charm and relevant storytelling.
Addressing the rumours, actor Hiten Tejwani, who plays Karan Virani, shared that he isn’t aware of any confirmed decision about the show’s end. However, he did reveal that the new season was always planned as a limited series. 'When we got the call for the project, we were told it wouldn’t be an infinite series like before. It was meant to have a fixed run,' Hiten explained.
He also mentioned that since he isn’t shooting regularly, often travelling between India and the US, he isn’t fully updated on the latest developments. 'If I were on set every day, I might have more clarity,' he said.
The second season of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi premiered earlier this year, rekindling the magic of the early 2000s when Smriti Irani’s Tulsi became a household name. This time, the makers have attempted to blend nostalgia with socially relevant storytelling, tackling issues like ageing, body shaming and women’s health.
The show even grabbed international attention recently when Bill Gates made a surprise cameo, highlighting maternal and child health. Smriti Irani called it a 'historic moment' for Indian television, describing it as part of a 'people’s movement rooted in awareness and empathy.'
While there’s speculation that the show might wrap up early next year, there’s no official confirmation yet. For now, fans are simply enjoying watching Tulsi back on screen; wiser, bolder and still the heart of Indian television.