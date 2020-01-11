Is 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' actor Mahesh Babu collaborating with 'KGF' director Prashant Neel?

Mahesh Babu's movie 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' released in theatres today. The movie is receiving good feedback from a lot of people. In fact, 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' has been termed a blockbuster. Post that, Mahesh might be set to collaborate with another blockbuster director.

If the latest reports on Times of India are anything to go by, then Mahesh Babu confirmed that he has been approached by KGF director Prashant Neel for an upcoming project. This news comes at a time when reports state that he is already in talks with Vamshi Paidipally for another project.

In an interview, according to the daily, Mahesh Babu confirmed, "KGF's Prashanth Neel narrated me a few lines but I'm yet to take a decision. I will however be working soon with Vamshi Paidipally and this time we're coming with a commercial entertainer after Maharshi."

Some other reports also go on to state that Prashant might not have narrated the script to Mahesh Babu but also Jr. NTR, who has also liked the script. Whiel Jr. NTR is currently working on SS Rajamouli's RRR alongside Ram Charan, Prashant is gearing up for KGF: Chapter 2 release.