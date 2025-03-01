A Reddit user shared pictures of Sara with a fan, and upon zooming in on her sunglasses, Arjun can be seen standing nearby, leading the user to claim that the couple is indeed dating.

Sara Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor's rumoured relationship sparked speculation after they were spotted together in photos from Arjun's trip to Kedarnath, and later posed separately in the same spots in Rajasthan, fueling rumors of a romantic getaway. Now, new photos have emerged suggesting Sara and Arjun's romance is still on, as they vacation together in Iceland.

Are Sara Ali Khan and Arjun Bajwa vacationing in Iceland?

A Reddit user shared pictures of Sara with a fan, and upon zooming in on her sunglasses, Arjun can be seen standing nearby, leading the user to claim that the couple is indeed dating. In the caption, the user claimed, “It is confirmed now. Sara Ali khan is dating Arjun bajwa . They are holidaying together in Iceland.”

The post shared on Reddit received mixed reactions. A netizen commented, “Chlo Sartik fans now can RIP....” “Which feature of his can you see to confirm 100%, you've zoomed the pic to the point that the pixels are distorted. Dating or not this only shows a possible man in the reflection. A distorted blob,” questioned another netizen.

When Arjun Bajwa reacted to dating rumours with Sara Ali Khan

A month ago, Arjun had addressed the dating rumours in a new interview. “So, whatever people have to write, they will write. That’s their job. They’re doing their job. I just focus on myself and what I have to do, and it doesn’t really bother me,” he had told team Varinder Chawla.For those unaware, Arjun, son of politician Fateh Singh Bajwa, is an actor, model, and fitness enthusiast. He is best known for his work in the film, Band of Maharajas, and was also an assistant on Singh is Bliing. He is also a trained MMA fighter.

Sara, on the other hand, has chosen not to comment, neither confirming nor denying the rumors about their relationship. On the professional front, she was last seen in Sky Force alongside her ex-boyfriend Veer Pahariya. She was also rumoured to have dated Kartik Aaryan, with whom she shared screen space in Love Aaj Kal 2.