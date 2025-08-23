Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Updated : Aug 23, 2025, 04:00 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Is Rajinikanth hosting a meet and greet post Coolie's box office success? Superstar's publicist says...
Clarifying that a 'Meet and Greet' contest that was being promoted by a known distribution firm, Malik Streams in Malaysia, had been announced without obtaining prior permission from the actor, the team of actor Rajinikanth on Saturday urged fans and the general public not to be misled by the announcement.

Is Rajinikanth hosting a meet and greet in Malaysia? 

Superstar Rajinikanth's publicist Riaz Ahmed said, "Dear All, we would like to clarify that the 'Meet & Greet Thalaivar' contest that is currently being promoted by Malik Streams in Malaysia is completely unauthorised, fake, and has been announced without obtaining any prior permission from Thalaivar."

The publicist went on to add, "We strongly advise fans and the public not to participate or engage in this misleading activity. We request your kind cooperation in spreading this clarification to ensure that fans are not misled."

It may be recalled that a couple of days ago, the distribution firm Malik Streams had put out an announcement poster on its Instagram handle that read, "COOLIE WATCH & WIN CONTEST. The chance of a lifetime: Meet & Greet with Superstar Rajinikanth awaits! All you have to do is: Purchase Coolie movie tickets, Post them on your Instagram feed (public account), Use #COOLIEWW2025."

Meet and Greet contest fake, says Rajinikanth's publicist

The announcement poster further said, "Only the Top 3 highest purchasers will win this golden opportunity." It also had a list of rules and regulations. It said that to enter the contest, contestants should purchase movie tickets for Coolie and post them on their Instagram feeds (not stories). Their Instagram accounts must be public, and they should include the hashtag #COOLIEWW2025 in their posts.

Stating that tickets could be purchased in multiple transactions, but the movie, date, showtime, hall, and cinema location must be the same, the distribution firm had said that only tickets dated on or after August 21 would be accepted.

The distribution firm also said that each Instagram account was allowed only one entry and that the minimum entry requirement was 50 tickets. The top three highest ticket purchasers would win an exclusive Meet & Greet with Superstar Rajinikanth, it had claimed.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
