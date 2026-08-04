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Is Nora Fatehi dating Moroccan footballer Yassine Bounou? Actress breaks silence on rumours

Nora Fatehi finally addresses dating rumours with Moroccan footballer Yassine Bounou. The actor spoke about their bond during a recent interview.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 04, 2026, 06:33 PM IST

Is Nora Fatehi dating Moroccan footballer Yassine Bounou? Actress breaks silence on rumours
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Actor Nora Fatehi has addressed months of speculation linking her with Moroccan footballer Yassine Bounou. Speaking on The Kris Fade Show, she said the two are 'very good friends' and praised him as 'an amazing person' and 'the best goalkeeper in the world.'

What Nora said

The hosts questioned Nora about rumours linking her to Bounou, also known as Bono, throughout the interview. 'Oh yeah,' she said in response. I am friends with him. They have known each other for a long time, but they only got back in touch a few months ago, she said. The hosts noticed that Nora was a little bashful when discussing him. When a co-host remarked that they would make 'a really cute couple,' Nora blushed. A clip of the interview was also shared on the show's Instagram account and quickly went viral.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The rumours

For some months, there has been conjecture regarding Nora and Bounou. The conversation was heightened by reports that the two were seen together in the Ain Diab neighbourhood of Casablanca. Nora and Bounou have not yet acknowledged a love relationship.

Also read: Lock Upp 2: Riteish Deshmukh reacts to Harshad Chopda leaving Netflix show to make Shivangi Joshi first finalist

Who is Yassine Bounou

Yassine Bounou is a professional football player from Morocco. He is a goalie for both the Moroccan national team and the Saudi Pro League team Al Hilal. He was instrumental in Morocco's remarkable journey to the FIFA World Cup semifinals and is renowned for his ability to save penalties. In 2016, Bounou wed Imane Khallad; their son, Isaac, was born in 2020. Bounou and his family have not publicly responded to rumours in the Moroccan media concerning marital issues that have surfaced in recent months. Nora has made it apparent that she is pals with Bounou. For the time being, the dating rumours are purely conjecture since neither party has provided an official confirmation.

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