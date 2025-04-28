Nepotism may open doors in Bollywood, but lasting success comes from talent, hard work, and audience acceptance. While fair opportunities are important, true growth is measured by dedication and performance, not by surnames. Bollywood’s story is about perseverance, not just privilege.

When we talk about Bollywood, one word always pops up, nepotism. It’s become a buzzword, a debate, and sometimes even a weapon against star kids. The internet loves to troll them. Remember when Alia Bhatt was roasted online for not knowing who the President of India was? Memes flooded social media. It became a talking point for every armchair critic.

But here’s the thing, while it’s true that star kids have it easier when it comes to entering the film industry, the road after that isn’t as smooth as people think. Getting a film is one thing, but making a mark and being accepted by the audience is something else entirely.

Let’s take Alia Bhatt again. Yes, she had a launchpad. But since her debut in Student of the Year, she’s come a long way. Films like Highway, Raazi, Udta Punjab, and Gangubai Kathiawadi showed her growth as an actor. Whether or not she knew the name of the President back then doesn’t define her, her dedication to acting and her performances do.

And she's not the only one. Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of Sridevi, faced constant comparisons and criticism after Dhadak. But over time, she’s taken up roles in films like Gunjan Saxena and Mili, showing promise and seriousness about her craft. Similarly, Varun Dhawan, son of director David Dhawan, has balanced commercial hits like Main Tera Hero with performance-driven films like October and Badlapur.

Still, not every star kid becomes a star. For every Alia, Janhvi, or Varun, there are several others who didn’t make it big despite having the right connections. Talent, timing, and the audience’s acceptance still play the biggest roles. Just like outsiders have to prove themselves to stay in the game, star kids do too, only they carry the extra baggage of expectations and judgment.

We should, of course, talk about fair opportunities. But we also need to look beyond just the entry point and acknowledge hard work and growth, no matter where someone comes from. Everyone deserves a chance to be judged by their work, not just by their surname.

So next time a clip or meme goes viral, maybe take a second before hitting share. After all, we all have our strengths and slip-ups and not knowing one fact doesn’t mean someone can’t be brilliant in their field.

Because at the end of the day, Bollywood isn’t just about nepotism. It has given us powerful stories, unforgettable talents, and voices that sparked change in society. It’s also about hard work, growth, and storytelling that goes beyond surnames.

Disclaimer. The opinions expressed in this publication are those of the authors