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Khushi Kapoor back with childhood love Aakash Mehta after breakup with Vedang Raina? Here's what we know

Khushi Kapoor rumoured to be dating childhood sweetheart Aakash Mehta again after breakup with Vedang Raina.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 02, 2026, 02:46 PM IST

Khushi Kapoor back with childhood love Aakash Mehta after breakup with Vedang Raina? Here's what we know
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Khushi Kapoor is rumoured to be dating her childhood sweetheart Aakash Mehta again after her reported breakup with Vedang Raina. The rumours come months after reports claimed Khushi and her The Archies co-star Vedang Raina ended their nearly two-year-long relationship around New Year.

Khushi and Aakash back together?

According to Kirti Rathore, nobody has the right to criticise Sanatan customs or the sacrifice made by Rajput women. A source told the publication, "Khushi was quite affected by the breakup with Vedang. It happened over the New Year and came as a surprise to Khushi. However, she is in a much better space now. She is happy with Aakash. She doesn't want to date another actor." 

Untitled design 2026 09 02T143358 143

The buzz escalated after people saw that numerous Khushi's close friends and family members follow Aakash on Instagram. The list includes Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Orry, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, Navya Naveli Nanda and Shanaya Kapoor.

Also read: Padmaavat Jauhar Controversy: Kirti Rathore slams Swara Bhasker over remarks on Rajput women; 'correct your...'

What Khushi said about dating

In a previous interview, Khushi discussed how modern dating has become complicated with a lot of new terms and grey areas. She said that people frequently don't set clear boundaries and that she is straightforward but also shy when it comes to approaching someone. In terms of her career, Khushi is rumoured to be next in the sequel to her mother Sridevi's film Mom, which is also rumoured to star Karishma Tanna. An official announcement is awaited. Khushi and Aakash have not yet responded to the rumours.

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