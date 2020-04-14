Is Dulquer Salmaan's wife Amaal Sufiya insecure of immense female attention actor gets?

Dulquer Salmaan has been married to his ladylove Amaal Sufiya for almost nine years now. The Malayalam heartthrob's debut film came about a year later after his marriage. However, that did not stop females were crushing hard on DQ. He has a massive female fan following and it's visible with the reactions he gets on his Instagram photos and videos. He is loved not only for his charming look but also incredible acting talent.

Does, female attention makes Amaal insecure? When DQ was asked about it, he told Deccan Chronicle, "No, not at all. Sometimes I also tell her to comment for me, but it’s like ghar ki murgi dal barabar (familiarity breeds contempt). However, my wife is very secure."

Dulquer and Amaal welcomed a baby girl in 2017, and they named her Maryam Ameerah Salmaan. Since then, she is the apple of their eyes. Now during the lockdown, the actor-producer is doing his daddy duties amazingly. Talking about the same, he said, "While at home, I love to change the nappies of my daughter."

Recalling his love story with Amaal, Dulquer shared, "My friends and family suggested the name of one of my schoolmates who was five years my junior. My friends started matching her bio-data with mine. Now, it so happened that on most of my outings, I would notice the same girl there as well. Or at times when I decided to watch a movie, surprisingly, she would also be there watching that same movie and the same show. Since I was bumping into her often unknowingly, I somehow felt it could be some celestial sign that I should get married to her."