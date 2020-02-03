Is Dhanush the reason behind 'Thalaivi' director AL Vijay's divorce with Amala Paul?

It's been almost three years since South actor Amala Paul and filmmaker A. L. Vijay got divorced. The couple tied the knot in 2014 and got divorced in 2017. In 2019, Vijay got married for the second time with Dr Aishwarya. Earlier the filmmaker had claimed that Amala and he got separated due to trust issues. Now, during a television interview, Vijay's father and ace South producer A.L.Alagappan has blamed Dhanush for Amala and his divorce.

Alagappan revealed that the actor-filmmaker had offered Amala with the film Amma Kanakku post her marriage with Vijay and she took it too. The veteran producer went on to say that is the reason for his son's separation with the actor. This statement by Senior A.L. has caused quite a stir in the film industry down South.

Earlier in 2017, during their separation, Vijay had claimed that he and his family had no issues with Amala continuing with work post marriage. He had said, "When Amala wanted to continue her career in films, I supported her. I was never a hindrance. The accusations that I or my family were stopping her from work are completely untrue. The base for any marital relationship is honesty and trust when that is breached the existence of committed relationship becomes pointless. I really value the institution of marriage and relationship a lot."

While Amala was all praises for Vijay when he tied the knot last year. She said, "Vijay is a very sweet man. A fantastic human. I wholeheartedly wish him a happy married life and wish the couple lots of babies."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay is currently busy with his upcoming directorial Thalaivi starring Kangana Ranaut in the titular role.