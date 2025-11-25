Is BTS disbanding after 15 years? RM, Jimin's shocking viral video leaves ARMY worried: 'How will we endure the pain'

The banter between RM and Jimin was simply the duo teasing each other about the poor network connection and the unusually low viewer count, and nothing to do with BTS’ future as a group.

BTS, among the world’s most prominent K-pop groups, has influenced a generation of Korean entertainment rookies and is currently preparing for a full-scale reunion and a new group album as all seven members - Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook - have completed their mandatory South Korean military service.

Also known as Bangtan Boys or Beyond the Scene or Bulletproof Boy Scouts, the band is no stranger to intense fan buzz, especially when an unexpected remark surfaces during a livestream. That scenario played out recently when RM appeared alongside Jimin in a Weverse session, prompting immediate speculation across the ARMY fandom.

During a post-practice livestream on November 21, RM and Jimin surprised fans with an unplanned livestream. The moment quickly turned light-hearted when the pair noticed that the broadcast showed only one viewer. Jimin quipped, "Only one person joined. The network doesn’t work well here, but there really is just one viewer."

RM then chimed in with a laugh, saying, "Let’s call it quits then. Time to disband?" Jimin quickly shot back, "What do you mean, time to disband?" before both burst into laughter. RM continued the joke, adding, "Because there’s no one to watch us now." The light-hearted exchange rapidly circulated on social media, leaving some ARMY fans briefly puzzled and worried.

It quickly became clear that the banter between RM and Jimin was simply the duo teasing each other about the poor network connection and the unusually low viewer count, and nothing to do with BTS’ future as a group. Sharing RM and Jimin's clip on X, one BTS fan wrote, "Just the thought of disbanding...How will we endure the pain when they eventually do? I can’t even imagine it", while another added, "Can BTS not joke about disbanding? What about our mental health? Just the thought has teared me up."

Just the thought of disbanding...it’s hurting so much How will we endure the pain when they eventually do? I can’t even imagine it #BTS #NAMJOON #JIMIN pic.twitter.com/bqgXPoQs2a — winter bear (@UmmeHaya9993) November 23, 2025

BTS was formed in 2010 and debuted in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment with the single album 2 Cool 4 Skool. As of 2023, the group is recognised as the best-selling musical act in South Korean history, having surpassed 40 million album sales. Featured on Time magazine’s international cover as "Next Generation Leaders" and hailed as the "Princes of Pop," BTS has also been included in Time’s lists of the 25 Most Influential People on the Internet and the 100 Most Influential People in the World.

