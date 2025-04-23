Reports suggested Imran Khan would star alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Gurfateh Pirzada in his comeback film, but there's been no official confirmation as yet.

Rumours have been circulating about Imran Khan's potential comeback in a romantic comedy-drama after a 10-year hiatus. Reports suggested he would star alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Gurfateh Pirzada, but there's been no official confirmation. When Bhumi Pednekar, who was recently promoting her web show, The Royals, was asked about the project, she didn’t deny but gave a cryptic answer, leaving fans confused.

Recently, film journalist Rahul Raut shared an update on Imran Khan's comeback film, posting a picture of the clapboard with the caption: "#ImranKhan RETURNS TO MOVIES AFTER A DECADE as he officially begins shooting for his COMEBACK FILM today in Mumbai... #BhumiPednekar and @gurfatehpirzada also star in this dysfunctional romantic dramedy... #BreakKeBaad director Danish Aslam helms this @NetflixIndia film!" This suggests Imran Khan is set to romance Bhumi Pednekar in his highly anticipated comeback movie.

At a recent event in Mumbai, Bhumi Pednekar was asked about her rumoured project with Imran Khan. She responded cryptically, saying, "I never speak of anything until it's officially announced." While she didn't directly confirm or deny the reports, her statement has sparked speculation and left fans wondering about the project's status.

Imran Khan's comeback film, directed by Danish Aslam, has reportedly begun shooting in Mumbai. The movie, touted to be a dysfunctional romantic dramedy will be OTT release on Netflix India, as per reports. Earlier, the actor had set to make his comeback in a Disney+ Hotstar spy series directed by Abbas Tyrewala, where he would play an intelligence officer. However, the project was shelved. Imran expressed relief, telling Film Companion, "I am glad that it ended up not coming together. I don't want to play a character who solves problems with a gun." Meanwhile, his last film appearance was in 2015's Katti Batti, where he starred alongside Kangna Ranaut.