Is Aryan Khan teaming up with father Shah Rukh Khan for a new movie? Insider spills details on exciting project

If Pinkvilla's report can be believed, Aryan is working on a movie at the moment, and it is after this project that he will plan another film with SRK.

After the success of Aryan Khan derecytorial debut Ba***ds of Bollywood, the young director is repordtly wants to direct his father, Shah Rukh Khan. Accoding to the reports, After sharing screen space in brief appearances and brand campaigns, the father-son duo, Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan are now gearing up for a major cinematic venture.

Accoding to the development told the publication, “Aryan wants to deliver a theatrical success and prove himself as a filmmaker before taking on the challenge of directing his superstar father, Shah Rukh Khan."

“His idea is to earn that opportunity through merit and let his work speak for itself. If all goes as planned, Aryan’s third directorial will feature SRK in the lead. The father-son duo has already locked the core idea, but the collaboration is expected to take shape only in 2027. For now, Aryan is focused on completing the script of his second feature, which will soon enter the casting stage," the insider added.

About The Bads of Bollywood

Aryan Khan made his directorial debut earlier this year with "The Bads of Bollywood." The show stars Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Choudhary, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Manoj Pahwa, and Vijayant Kohli, along with Rajat Bedi and Gautami Kapoor. The series follows Aasman Singh (Lakshya), an ambitious outsider determined to make it big in Bollywood. Along the way, he discovers the chaotic, glamorous, yet ruthless nature of the industry.

Produced under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, *The Bads of Bollywood* blends humor and drama in a self-aware, energetic storyline. Netflix describes it as "the world's most badass and filmy show," packed with cameos, thrills, and an adventurous experience in the film industry.

