Is Amala Paul dating this Mumbai-based singer?

Three years after divorce with A. L. Vijay, it looks like Amala Paul has found love again. Her former husband and filmmaker tied the knot with a doctor named Aishwarya last year. Amala is also reportedly in a relationship with a Mumbai-based singer Bhavninder Singh. The Aadai actor has been making frequent trips to Mumbai for work commitments as well as personal life too. They even vacationed recently in Bali.

There was also a photo of Amala which hit the Internet in which she is donning a burkha with him. Moreover, Bhavninder, who has a private Instagram page and shared a photo with an unknown woman with a caption stating, "Summertime in my baby's motherland #easterholiday #soultee"

Earlier during an interaction with Indian Express, Amala had confirmed reports of being in a relationship. She had said, "Yes, I am seeing someone. I would love to get married, have a baby and adopt one. I shared the Aadai script with him and he told me I needed to work on myself. Guess what he told me after watching my films? I was a shitty actor. (Laughs) He is supportive of my decisions. What I am now is because of the love he has for me. His love healed me. He is such a cool guy!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amala was last seen in Tamil film titled Adho Andha Paravai Pola which released in February this year. She starred alongside Ashish Vidyarthi and Samir Kochhar. The film is directed by Vinoth K. R.