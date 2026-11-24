Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi and four members of her production team have reportedly received 74 lashes each after being convicted over an online performance in which she sang without wearing a hijab.

The punishment was carried out following a court ruling linked to Ahmadi's online concert in December 2024. (Credit: Twitter)

Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi and four members of her production team have each been flogged 74 times after a court found them guilty of producing and sharing online content described as “obscene and immoral”, according to Iranian news website Emtedad.

The punishment was carried out following a court ruling linked to Ahmadi's online concert in December 2024. Emtedad reported the development on Monday, quoting lawyer Mostafa Nili.

The singer and the four others were also reportedly banned from artistic and musical activities and travel for two years. The report did not clarify whether Nili represented all five individuals.

What was Parastoo Ahmadi's online concert?

The case relates to a performance that Ahmadi filmed and uploaded to YouTube in December 2024. She sang without wearing the compulsory hijab and was accompanied by male musicians.

The concert was recorded at the historic Deir-e Gachin Caravanserai near Qom, a traditional resting place for travellers. The video showed Ahmadi performing on a dimly lit stage decorated with a large Persian carpet. There was no live audience.

She wore a long black dress and performed with her hair uncovered, going against Iran's compulsory hijab rules. The video attracted widespread attention online and brought renewed focus to restrictions on women singers and performers in Iran.

Iran's judiciary subsequently took notice of the performance and initiated proceedings against Ahmadi and members of her production team.

The judiciary-affiliated Mizan News Agency had described it as an “illegal concert” that did not follow the country's legal and religious standards.

What charges were brought against the singer?

Ahmadi and members of her team faced charges related to offending public decency and producing and distributing content that authorities described as vulgar and immoral. A court sentenced the group to 74 lashes each in June. The punishment was reportedly upheld by an appeals court in September.

Earlier reports had said that nine people, including Ahmadi, musicians and production team members, were sentenced in the case. It remains unclear whether the other four individuals from that group have also been flogged.

In October, Amnesty International called on Iranian authorities to stop the planned punishment, describing flogging as cruel, inhuman and degrading.

Iran's compulsory hijab rules and restrictions on women performers

Iran's mandatory headscarf rules became the focus of nationwide protests in 2022 following the death of Mahsa Amini, a Kurdish Iranian woman who died in custody after being arrested over an alleged dress-code violation.

The protests led to widespread demands for greater freedom for women, including the right to decide whether to wear a hijab.

Since then, increasing numbers of women have appeared in public without headscarves, particularly in Tehran and other major cities. Enforcement of the dress code has also become more selective.

Women in Iran face restrictions on public singing and performances, especially when performing solo. Ahmadi's concert challenged both the compulsory dress code and the restrictions on female performers.

Western governments and human rights organisations have criticised flogging as torture and a violation of international law.

Iran has rejected criticism of its human rights record, arguing that Western countries should address their own human rights concerns.