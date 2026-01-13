FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Ira Khan makes shocking revelation about being 'fat and insecure': 'Aamir Khan took me to...'

Ira Khan opened up about her struggle with body image and self-doubt, sharing how her father Aamir Khan supported her during a difficult time. Her honesty has inspired many and started conversations about mental health and self-acceptance.

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jan 13, 2026, 02:53 PM IST

Bollywood star Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan, recently shared her personal experience about struggling with body image. Ira talked about the time when she felt 'fat', and her experience on social media affected her life. Through Ira’s story, it is evident that even celebrity kids go through the struggles of self-doubt and emotional challenges.

Struggles with body image:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ira has exposed that there was a time in her life when she was not satisfied with her body. She confessed that she was terrified of eating and at times did not want to see her reflection in the mirror. She termed this period as one of the most horrible experiences in her life. Moreover, she stated that the negative feelings influenced her life and food connection in such a way that it was very stressful for her.

Support from her father:

Ira revealed that her father, Aamir Khan, took her to Germany during this tough time. She implied that the journey was a means of coping with her emotions and also provided her with some moral support. It was not all the details that she publicly communicated, but the act indicated the extent to which family support is crucial during times of mental health and self-esteem struggles.

Encouraging Others:

Ira's video and post were soon noticed by her fans, who heaped praises on her, attributing honesty and bravery to her. The majority of people stated that they felt motivated by her story and that it was a push to self-acceptance for them. The discussions on body positivity, mental health, and self-acceptance initiated by Ira's candidness hinted that people are comfortable sharing their personal battles.

Through sharing her story, Ira aims to support those who are insecure about their bodies. She desires to make people aware that insecurities are also part of the lives of stars and that it is acceptable to ask for help or express one's feelings. The fans still admire her bravery and appreciate her for being the one raising the mental health and self-love issue.

