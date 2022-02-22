Ipsita Bhattacharjee is all about beauty and wisdom! And she is here to stay

It is a waste of beauty if it is not accompanied by wisdom and grace. Today, beauty is a proper blend of IQ, EQ, and good looks, not just attitude and pose. Ipsita Bhattacharjee's participation in the Sharad Sampoorna Beauty pageant in 2017 was not simple. The panel of judges had difficulty choosing one of the 12 talent contestants.

Shiboprasad Mukherjee, Paayel Sarkar, Sohini Sarkar, and Richa Sharma, the four celebrity judges, were torn between choosing one of the 12 finalists. These 12 contestants had to go through a one-month long screening procedure that included multiple interviews and assessment sessions.

The finalist was crowned after three days of training and grooming workshops. The pageant's crowning splendour was Ipsita Bhattacharjee. Ipsita will not look back after that. She has appeared in several MTV shows, Cartoon Ad films and was the Adwitiya runner-up in 2017. She has also appeared in several pop albums and has a web series called Prem Game set to premiere soon.

Her accomplishments as a celebrity are numerous. Her music video Mashallah garnered so much love and appreciation from the audience. This lady, who was born and raised in Bengal, had lofty goals and ambitions. She had a natural talent for modelling when she was a toddler. She began practising ramp walking at home when she was five years old. Her desire to work in the fashion industry was instilled in her from birth.

She only needs a little effort and a sliver of light in the right direction.

