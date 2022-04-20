IPL 2022: KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty to get married later this year, will have a south Indian winter wedding : Reports

KL Rahul with Athiya Shetty

After Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar, Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's wedding, we hear this year we will get to witness yet another 'Big Fat Bollywood Wedding'. Suneil & Mana Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty & cricketer KL Rahul are all set for the 2022 'Winter' wedding.

KL Rahul and actor Athiya Shetty are all set to get married this year in a “winter wedding”, an exclusive Pinkvilla report said quoting sources. According to a report by PinkVilla, Rahul and actress Athiya will marry each other this year. The report further revealed the duo's family have already begun prepping for the couple's wedding ceremony.

READ LSG vs RCB: With Athiya Shetty in attendance, KL Rahul takes a brilliant diving catch

The couple is reportedly set to have a Karnataka wedding as Athiya’s father actor Suniel Shetty was born in a Mangalorean Tulu-speaking family in Mulki, Mangalore, and Rahul to is from the same city.

KL Rahul and Athiya had made their relationship official last year, rather Instagram official! On the actress' birthday in 2021. Just a day ago, Shetty shared three monochrome pictures with Rahul wishing him his 30th birthday.

It's very visible that Shettys just love the partner Athiya has chosen for herself. Athiya's brother Ahan and father Suniel Shetty seem to be close to the sportsman as well.

Athiya Shetty, who made her debut with Sooraj Pancholi in “Hero” back in 2015 and did two films after that. KL Rahul is the current vice-captain of the India men’s national cricket team in all formats.