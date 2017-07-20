'Invasion of the Body Snatchers' remake in the works

Headlines

BB OTT 2: Salman Khan brutally trolled for bashing Elvish Yadav, questioning fans' loyalty; netizens call him 'biased'

ENG vs AUS: England star pacer Stuart Broad to retire from international cricket after Ashes series

Mirzapur's Antilia: Man builds 14-floor home without approved plans, construction halted

Himachal Pradesh: Hotel association announces 50% discount after monsoon fury

Mother of girl, who was paraded naked in Manipur, demands capital punishment for accused

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

BB OTT 2: Salman Khan brutally trolled for bashing Elvish Yadav, questioning fans' loyalty; netizens call him 'biased'

ENG vs AUS: England star pacer Stuart Broad to retire from international cricket after Ashes series

Mirzapur's Antilia: Man builds 14-floor home without approved plans, construction halted

Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check educational qualification of Indian cricketers

9 Bollywood actors who starred in Pakistani films

10 anti-Inflammatory foods that help reduce inflammation

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

You find a girl for him: Sonia to Haryana women farmers as they ask her to get Rahul married

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Last day is approaching; fans can't keep calm, finale to take place on....

Manipur Violence: TMC MP Sushmita Dev visits relief camps, attacks Amit Shah for inaction

BB OTT 2: Salman Khan brutally trolled for bashing Elvish Yadav, questioning fans' loyalty; netizens call him 'biased'

BB OTT 2: Salman Khan gets miffed after Bebika Dhurve interrupts him multiple times, says 'aap jaisa contestant...'

Prakash Kumar aka Puneet Superstar confirms participating in Lock Upp 2, claims he would propose host Kangana Ranaut

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

'Invasion of the Body Snatchers' remake in the works

Warner Bros is developing a remake of sci-fi classic "Invasion of the Body Snatchers".

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 20, 2017, 11:12 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Warner Bros is developing a remake of sci-fi classic "Invasion of the Body Snatchers".

Horror screenwriter David Leslie Johnson will pen the script for the feature, which will be produced by John Davis, who is known for "I, Robot" and "Chronicle", according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Invasion of the Body Snatchers" has had many Hollywood iterations.

The 1954 novel was first adapted for the screen in 1956 and focuses on a small town as it is invaded by aliens that mature to look like exact copies of the people in the town, but who are devoid of all emotion.

A 1978 version starred Donald Sutherland and Jeff Goldblum and was set in San Francisco.

Johnson has a long working relationship with WB, having penned the sequel to New Line's successful horror feature "The Conjuring."

He also wrote the upcoming "Conjuring 3" and is working on New Line/Warner Bros' "Nightmare on Elm Street" remake.

 

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Prakash Kumar aka Puneet Superstar confirms participating in Lock Upp 2, claims he would propose host Kangana Ranaut

When Icons Collide! Kamal Haasan and AR Rahman cross paths at Oscar Museum and bond over The Godfather — Check pics

Nupur Sanon hits back at troll calling her and Kriti Sanon 'flop sisters'

Watch: CSK skipper MS Dhoni caught napping during flight; fans criticise air hostess for invading privacy

Hate speech during UP polls: SC refuses to quash case against Mukhtar Ansari's son Umar

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE