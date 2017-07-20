'Invasion of the Body Snatchers' remake in the works

Warner Bros is developing a remake of sci-fi classic "Invasion of the Body Snatchers".

Horror screenwriter David Leslie Johnson will pen the script for the feature, which will be produced by John Davis, who is known for "I, Robot" and "Chronicle", according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Invasion of the Body Snatchers" has had many Hollywood iterations.

The 1954 novel was first adapted for the screen in 1956 and focuses on a small town as it is invaded by aliens that mature to look like exact copies of the people in the town, but who are devoid of all emotion.

A 1978 version starred Donald Sutherland and Jeff Goldblum and was set in San Francisco.

Johnson has a long working relationship with WB, having penned the sequel to New Line's successful horror feature "The Conjuring."

He also wrote the upcoming "Conjuring 3" and is working on New Line/Warner Bros' "Nightmare on Elm Street" remake.

