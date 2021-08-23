Internet’s favourite Dancing DJ alias Rahill Mehta's Instagram reels go viral

Over the last few days, have you been stumbling upon a video of a suave, dancing DJ grooving to some of Hrithik Roshan's best dance numbers? We owe it to Rahill Mehta. Also known as Dancing DJ, Rahill is responsible for cheering everyone up every once in a while with his fun videos. From his cool selfie-taking skills to rhythmically choreographed dance videos, Rahill's tunes are all things fun.



Open his Instagram page, and you'll inevitably find yourself dancing to some old hits like the Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai and Salman Khan’s hits like Ek Garam Chai, O O Jaane Jaana, Janam Samjha Karo, Chunnari Chunnari among others.



With each passing video, Rahill's reels have been gaining massive momentum, popularity, and a lot of love. Apart from the comments section filled with requests, Rahill says that he doesn't create content to make it viral. He creates the kind of stuff he likes to listen and his fans are loving it too.



"We've grown up hearing most of these songs and with different genres coming in, we've forgotten most of these evergreen hits. I'm just going back in time to remember the songs that I used to love and music lovers on the gram are loving it. The response is extremely overwhelming and I couldn't be happier. We're in the middle of a pandemic and music plays such a vital role in keeping us calm, and I'm so happy to be able to contribute to that," says Rahill.



Songs that turn 10 this year, Songs you forgot about SRK edition, Songs you forgot about wedding edition are just some of the other many reels created by this genius who has left everyone dancing to his tunes. With the festival season ahead of us, we can't wait to see what Rahill creates next.



