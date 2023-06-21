International Yoga Day 2023: Kareena Kapoor Khan shares adorable pic of Saif Ali Khan, Jeh practicing yoga

Headlines

Meet man whose Rs 66,500 crore firm has been served Rs 25,000 crore tax notice

WhatsApp rolls out new feature ‘who can add members’ to community chats

Bobby Deol's gory look as 'Animal Ka Enemy' from Ranbir Kapoor-starrer gets Dharmendra, Sunny Deol's approval

India secures historic Gold in Equestrian at Asian Games after 41 years

Amazon.in most trusted, preferred and loved online shopping brand in India: Survey

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man whose Rs 66,500 crore firm has been served Rs 25,000 crore tax notice

WhatsApp rolls out new feature ‘who can add members’ to community chats

Bobby Deol's gory look as 'Animal Ka Enemy' from Ranbir Kapoor-starrer gets Dharmendra, Sunny Deol's approval

8 things you must do to keep your lungs healthy and strong

10 best films of Waheeda Rehman

7 ways to master mindful living

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

EP 2: Rohit Sharma | Players To Watch Out For In The Cricket World Cup 2023 | ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Asian Games 2023: India shatters world record, shooters win first gold in 10m air rifle team event

World Cup 2023: Know how much money the 'Winners' of 2023 Men's ODI World Cup will receive

Bobby Deol's gory look as 'Animal Ka Enemy' from Ranbir Kapoor-starrer gets Dharmendra, Sunny Deol's approval

Waheeda Rehman to be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award, I&B Minister Anurag Thakur calls it ‘fitting tribute’

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

International Yoga Day 2023: Kareena Kapoor Khan shares adorable pic of Saif Ali Khan, Jeh practicing yoga

Kareena Kapoor drops a 'cute' photo of Saif Ali Khan doing yoga with his younger son Jeh on International Yoga Day 2023.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 06:38 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On International Yoga Day 2023, Kareena Kapoor Khan dropped some adorable pictures of her family practicing yoga and fans can’t stop adoring Saif Ali Khan and Jeh. 

On Wednesday, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram and shared a picture of Saif Ali Khan and Jeh practising yoga on a mat in the house, while Taimur Ali Khan was seen doing boxing in the background. Jeh was seen copying his father in just shorts while Saif was seen donning a black t-shirt and grey joggers along with white sneakers and a red head scarf. Kareena’s family looked enthusiastic while doing the yoga poses. The actress captioned the post, “IT All starts on the MAT...[star and angel emoji]. Heal [heart emoji] Inspire [heart emoji] Love [heart emoji]. Happy International Yoga Day...#Keep Moving...” 

Fans were elated to see the father-son duo doing yoga and shared their thoughts in the comment section. One of the comments read, “Jeh looks like baby Kareena.” Another wrote, “This is too cute.” Another fan commented, “Gorgeous family.” Another comment read, “This is the cutest pic on the internet today.” Another wrote, “So adorable.” 

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who often shares a glimpse of practicing yoga, once expressed her love for Yoga in an interview and said, “Yoga is very inclusive, and all one needs is the zeal to commit. For me, yoga is a wholesome approach to wellness that impacts mind, body, and soul, and there is no prerequisite to begin yoga.” 

Saif Ali Khan was recently seen in the movie Adipurush helmed by Om Raut. The actor essayed the role of Lankesh (Ravana) in the movie which is based on the Sankskrit epic Ramayana. The movie also starred Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Devdatta Nage in key roles. The actor will be next seen in the movie Devara starring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. Helmed by Koratala Siva, the movie is scheduled to release next year. 

Kareena Kapoor on the other hand will be seen in Rhea Kapoor’s The Crew which also stars Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Kapil Sharma among others. The movie is scheduled to release this year.

Read VIRAL! Kareena Kapoor Khan sizzles in sexy black monokini, shares candid photo with son Jeh Ali Khan

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Jawan box office: SRK film crosses Rs 1000 crore; beats Pathaan, Gadar 2 to become highest grossing Hindi film in India

Noida: Woman slaps, grabs collar of society president for tearing missing dog poster; watch viral video

Meet IFS officer Muskan Jindal, who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, secured AIR...

Meet Sky Daily, WWE legend Hulk Hogan's third wife

Vishing technique can empty your bank account in seconds, here’s everything you should know to stay safe

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE