International Yoga Day 2023: Kareena Kapoor Khan shares adorable pic of Saif Ali Khan, Jeh practicing yoga

On International Yoga Day 2023, Kareena Kapoor Khan dropped some adorable pictures of her family practicing yoga and fans can’t stop adoring Saif Ali Khan and Jeh.

On Wednesday, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram and shared a picture of Saif Ali Khan and Jeh practising yoga on a mat in the house, while Taimur Ali Khan was seen doing boxing in the background. Jeh was seen copying his father in just shorts while Saif was seen donning a black t-shirt and grey joggers along with white sneakers and a red head scarf. Kareena’s family looked enthusiastic while doing the yoga poses. The actress captioned the post, “IT All starts on the MAT...[star and angel emoji]. Heal [heart emoji] Inspire [heart emoji] Love [heart emoji]. Happy International Yoga Day...#Keep Moving...”

Fans were elated to see the father-son duo doing yoga and shared their thoughts in the comment section. One of the comments read, “Jeh looks like baby Kareena.” Another wrote, “This is too cute.” Another fan commented, “Gorgeous family.” Another comment read, “This is the cutest pic on the internet today.” Another wrote, “So adorable.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who often shares a glimpse of practicing yoga, once expressed her love for Yoga in an interview and said, “Yoga is very inclusive, and all one needs is the zeal to commit. For me, yoga is a wholesome approach to wellness that impacts mind, body, and soul, and there is no prerequisite to begin yoga.”

Saif Ali Khan was recently seen in the movie Adipurush helmed by Om Raut. The actor essayed the role of Lankesh (Ravana) in the movie which is based on the Sankskrit epic Ramayana. The movie also starred Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Devdatta Nage in key roles. The actor will be next seen in the movie Devara starring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. Helmed by Koratala Siva, the movie is scheduled to release next year.

Kareena Kapoor on the other hand will be seen in Rhea Kapoor’s The Crew which also stars Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Kapil Sharma among others. The movie is scheduled to release this year.

