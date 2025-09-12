International Chocolate Milkshake Day: 5 celebrities who have milkshakes named after them

Here are five celebrities with milkshakes inspired by their favourite flavours, blending taste, personality, and star power into delicious creations.

International Chocolate Milkshake Day, celebrated every year on September 12, is the perfect excuse to enjoy this creamy dessert drink. People celebrate by sipping chocolate milkshakes, trying new flavours, or making their own at home.

On this fun occasion, let’s take a look at five celebrities who have their very own signature milkshakes.

Priyanka Chopra: The Exotic

Global icon Priyanka Chopra has a milkshake inspired by her. Called The Exotic, after her hit international single, this milkshake is a delicious blend of all her favourite ingredients. The shake is made with a vanilla ice cream base, bananas, almonds, caramel sauce, and just a splash of Mr. Pink Ginseng.

Miley Cyrus: Cookie Dough and Peanut Butter Dream

Singer and actress Miley Cyrus created her very own recipe of milkshakes. Miley’s shake started with a classic vanilla ice cream base, which she topped with cookie dough chunks and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

Koena Mitra: Koena Power Shake

Bollywood actress Koena Mitra also made her mark internationally with a milkshake called the Koena Power Shake, which was launched by Millions of Milkshakes in Hollywood. The recipe included kiwi, grapes, and vanilla ice cream.

Mallika Sherawat: Berry Blast

Mallika Sherawat became the third Indian celebrity to have her own milkshake at Millions of Milkshakes. Mallika’s shake is a fruity mix of strawberries and mixed berries blended with vanilla ice cream. To finish it off, the drink is topped with whipped cream.

Kim Kardashian: Strawberry-Pineapple-Banana Mix

Reality TV queen Kim Kardashian also had her own milkshake at Millions of Milkshakes. She created a signature recipe that combined strawberry, pineapple, and banana. To give it an extra fun touch, the drink was topped with whipped cream and colourful rainbow sprinkles.

