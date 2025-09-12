International Chocolate Milkshake Day: 5 celebrities who have milkshakes named after them

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan coach Mike Hesson drops bombshell, calls THIS spinner 'world’s greatest' ahead of blockbuster India clash

When Ranbir Kapoor revealed about lifestyle changes in 40s, from quitting alcohol to practicing meditation, inside Ramayana actor's transformation

Inside Ashneer Grover's luxurious Rs 30 crore South Delhi mansion with beautiful Rs 10 crore dining table, in-house gym, modern kitchen and...

'Somebody very close to him....': Charlie Kirk's killer in custody, says Donald Trump

Fawad Khan, Vaani Kapoor-starrer Aabeer Gulaal to finally release in India on this date? Here's what we know

Pakistan, once again, shamed at UN as lawyer berates country over terrorism: 'Another state sponsor of terror'

IND vs PAK: Netizens hail Punjab Kings for Asia Cup 2025 post with missing Pakistan flag

Bigg Boss 19: Double eviction in house, Natalia Janoszek, Nagma Mirajkar evicted? Here's what we know

What is Workmen's Compensation Insurance and why employers need it?

Kochi Blue Tigers crowned KCL Champions, defeat Kollam Sailors by 75 Runs

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan coach Mike Hesson drops bombshell, calls THIS spinner 'world’s greatest' ahead of blockbuster India clash

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan coach drops bombshell, calls THIS spinner 'world’s great

When Ranbir Kapoor revealed about lifestyle changes in 40s, from quitting alcohol to practicing meditation, inside Ramayana actor's transformation

When Ranbir Kapoor revealed about lifestyle changes in 40s

Inside Ashneer Grover's luxurious Rs 30 crore South Delhi mansion with beautiful Rs 10 crore dining table, in-house gym, modern kitchen and...

Inside Ashneer Grover's luxurious Rs 30 crore South Delhi mansion

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

International Chocolate Milkshake Day: 5 celebrities who have milkshakes named after them

Here are five celebrities with milkshakes inspired by their favourite flavours, blending taste, personality, and star power into delicious creations.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Sep 12, 2025, 04:56 PM IST

International Chocolate Milkshake Day: 5 celebrities who have milkshakes named after them
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

International Chocolate Milkshake Day, celebrated every year on September 12, is the perfect excuse to enjoy this creamy dessert drink. People celebrate by sipping chocolate milkshakes, trying new flavours, or making their own at home.

On this fun occasion, let’s take a look at five celebrities who have their very own signature milkshakes.

Priyanka Chopra: The Exotic

Global icon Priyanka Chopra has a milkshake inspired by her. Called The Exotic, after her hit international single, this milkshake is a delicious blend of all her favourite ingredients. The shake is made with a vanilla ice cream base, bananas, almonds, caramel sauce, and just a splash of Mr. Pink Ginseng. 

Miley Cyrus: Cookie Dough and  Peanut Butter Dream

Singer and actress Miley Cyrus created her very own recipe of milkshakes. Miley’s shake started with a classic vanilla ice cream base, which she topped with cookie dough chunks and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. 

Koena Mitra: Koena Power Shake

Bollywood actress Koena Mitra also made her mark internationally with a milkshake called the Koena Power Shake, which was launched by Millions of Milkshakes in Hollywood. The recipe included kiwi, grapes, and vanilla ice cream. 

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor chicken, Deepika Padukone dosa: Explore restaurants that serve dishes served named after Bollywood celebs

Mallika Sherawat: Berry Blast

Mallika Sherawat became the third Indian celebrity to have her own milkshake at Millions of Milkshakes. Mallika’s shake is a fruity mix of strawberries and mixed berries blended with vanilla ice cream. To finish it off, the drink is topped with whipped cream. 

Kim Kardashian: Strawberry-Pineapple-Banana Mix

Reality TV queen Kim Kardashian also had her own milkshake at Millions of Milkshakes. She created a signature recipe that combined strawberry, pineapple, and banana. To give it an extra fun touch, the drink was topped with whipped cream and colourful rainbow sprinkles.

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo to Kim Kardashian: Top 10 most followed celebrities on Instagram

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Pakistan cricket great opens up on divorce with Indian actress, Bollywood debut, daughter’s shift to Mumbai
Pakistan cricket great opens up on divorce with Indian actress, Bollywood debut
Priya Sachdev's lawyer questions Karisma Kapoor in Sunjay Kapur property dispute case: 'Karisma wasn't left on street, while Priya is widow with...'
Priya Sachdev's lawyer questions Karisma Kapoor in Sunjay Kapur property dispute
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan coach Mike Hesson drops bombshell, calls THIS spinner 'world’s greatest' ahead of blockbuster India clash
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan coach drops bombshell, calls THIS spinner 'world’s great
Charlie Kirk assassination: New video shows suspect jumping off roof, fleeing the scene; watch
Charlie Kirk assassination: New video shows suspect jumping off roof...
MEA issues fresh advisory against Indian nationals joining Russian Army amid Ukraine war: 'Any offers to...'
MEA issues fresh advisory against Indian nationals joining Russian Army...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE