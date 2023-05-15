Search icon
Inspector Avinash trailer: Randeep Hooda is goons' 'mahakaal' in this crime drama set in Uttar Pradesh, watch

Apart from Randeep Hooda essaying the titular role, Inspector Avinash also stars Urvashi Rautela, Amit Sial, Abhimanyu Singh, Shalin Bhanot, and Freddy Daruwala in key roles.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 15, 2023, 09:08 PM IST

The trailer for Randeep Hooda's next web series Inspector Avinash, inspired by the real-life cop Avinash Mishra and his fight against crime, was released by the streaming giant JioCinema on Monday, May 15. The thrilling cop drama also features Urvashi Rautela, Amit Sial, Abhimanyu Singh, Shalin Bhanot, Freddy Daruwala, Rahul Mittra, and Adhyayan Suman in pivotal roles.

In the trailer, Randeep's titular character is seen killing several goons left, right, and center with a background voiceover mentioning how he is the 'mahakaal' of the criminals in Uttar Pradesh. The web series is a period crime drama set in the 1990s when the north Indian state was plagued with rampant crime and corruption and how Avinash Mishra and his team curbed the growing mafia dominance.

Talking about his upcoming web series Inspector Avinash, Randeep Hooda said in a statement, "As an actor, I am always drawn towards real-life stories of unsung heroes. It is important to tell stories rooted in India, stories that depict the struggles and triumphs of our people."

The actor, who is currently also busy with his directorial debut Swatantra Veer Savarkar, added, "Mishra’s story is nothing short of a real-life modern-day Robinhood, fighting against crime and standing up for what’s right and I am truly honoured to be a part of this heroic story. While I love playing cop roles, this role was different. I spent a lot of time with Avinash ji to get the nuances right."

The upcoming series is written and directed by Neerraj Pathak and is produced by Jio Studios and Gold Mountain Pictures. Inspector Avinash will stream on JioCinema from May 18.

