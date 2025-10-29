Inside Virat Kohli’s Mumbai Restaurant: Cricket legend turns Kishore Kumar’s iconic Juhu bungalow into One8 Commune eatery, its whopping food prices will shock you

Virat Kohli turned Kishore Kumar’s former Juhu bungalow in One8 Commune in Mumbai. From plant-based meals to premium dishes, its high-end prices are grabbing attention.

Cricket legend Virat Kohli, known for his discipline and refined taste, has successfully ventured into the hospitality world with his Mumbai restaurant, One8 Commune. Located in Juhu, this isn’t just another celebrity-owned eatery; it’s a stunning transformation of legendary singer Kishore Kumar’s iconic bungalow, Gouri Kunj, into a dining destination.

Opened in 2022, One8 Commune is Kohli’s first restaurant in Mumbai, following successful outlets in Delhi, Pune, and Kolkata. The restaurant is part of his fast-growing hospitality chain named after his famous jersey number 18.

A m enu t hat r eflects Virat ’s l ifestyle

The menu at One8 Commune is a creative mix of vegetarian, vegan, and non-vegetarian dishes. Virat, who has now turned vegetarian in recent years, has ensured that his personal food philosophy is reflected in the offerings.

There’s a dedicated section titled 'Virat’s Favourites', which includes items like tofu steak, mushroom dumplings with truffle oil, and a superfood salad.

ALSO READ: Meet Vartik Tihara, Virat Kohli's childhood friend and business partner who runs Rs 112 crore restaurant in Delhi

The menu is making waves, as listed on Zomato, a plate of steamed rice costs Rs 318, tandoori roti Rs 118, salted fries Rs 348, and mascarpone cheesecake Rs 748. Even pet meals are available, priced between Rs 518 and Rs 818, adding to the restaurant’s premium, pet-friendly appeal.

A Tribute to legendary Kishore Kumar

The restaurant is a heartfelt tribute to Kishore Kumar, one of India’s most loved artists. Visitors can feel nostalgic throughout its decor, yet the luxurious dining appeals to both old-school Bollywood fans and modern foodies alike.

ALSO READ: DNA Verified: Does Virat Kohli’s restaurant One8 Commune serve pasta worth Rs 45,000? Know truth