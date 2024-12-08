In a heartfelt post, Sara called Sharmila "Dadi Jaan" and described her as “the pride of our family.”

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore celebrated her 80th birthday on December 8 with her family, including Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, and Kunal Kemmu. The intimate gathering was filled with love, laughter, and heartfelt moments.

Sara Ali Khan shared glimpses of the day on Instagram, showing the family enjoying a cozy lunch at a restaurant. Sharmila was seen sitting between Saif and Sara, surrounded by Kareena, Kunal, and the little ones, Inaaya and Jeh. A special video captured the family singing as Sharmila cut her birthday cake, with a funny moment when Inaaya handed her a large knife, surprising everyone.

In a heartfelt post, Sara called Sharmila "Dadi Jaan" and described her as “the pride of our family.” Soha also shared moments, including a handmade birthday card by Inaaya and a playful picture of Sharmila photobombing her and Kunal.

Saba Ali Khan posted family photos, calling Sharmila her “gorgeous Ma,” and Kareena Kapoor Khan wished her mother-in-law with a sweet note, calling her “the coolest Gangsta ever.”