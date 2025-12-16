FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Group gets BIG investment of Rs 60065 crore from this govt company, its business is...

Manushi Chhillar’s secret morning routine revealed: From 'honey masks to hydration' for glowing, healthy skin

IPL's costliest overseas star Cameron Green faces long-term kidney condition - Know about the disease

Cameron Green’s most expensive bid of Rs 25.20 cr sparks memes, netizens take dig at RR, say, ‘Cameron cancelling his...’

Shashi Tharoor's increasing distance from the Grand Old Party

Manju Warrier breaks silence after ex-husband Dileep's acquittal in sexual assault case: 'Justice will be complete only when...'

Global Exchanges Push Back on SEC Tokenization Exemption

Shalini Passi stuns at Filmfare OTT Awards 2025 with Judith Leiber polar bear clutch; its worth Rs…

Inside Sejal Kumar’s simple wedding: Here’s why influencer chose graceful saree over heavy bridal wear, SEE pics

Bondi Beach shooter Sajid Akram was originally from Hyderabad? Here's what Telangana Police said

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Manushi Chhillar’s secret morning routine revealed: From 'honey masks to hydration' for glowing, healthy skin

Manushi Chhillar’s secret morning routine revealed: 'honey masks to hydration'

IPL's costliest overseas star Cameron Green faces long-term kidney condition - Know about the disease

IPL's costliest overseas star Cameron Green faces long-term kidney condition

Cameron Green’s most expensive bid of Rs 25.20 cr sparks memes, netizens take dig at RR, say, ‘Cameron cancelling his...’

Cameron Green’s most expensive bid of Rs 25.20 cr sparks memes, netizens take di

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Delhi pollution: Air quality turns 'toxic', try these breathing techniques to protect your lungs

Delhi pollution: Air quality turns 'toxic', try these breathing techniques

From Kartik Sharma to Auqib Nabi: 5 uncapped Indians who could draw big bids in IPL 2026 mini-auction

5 uncapped Indians who could draw big bids in IPL 2026 mini-auction

From Vishal Jethwa in Homebound to Sanya Malhotra in Mrs, 8 actors who gave most underrated performances in Hindi cinema in 2025

From Vishal Jethwa in Homebound to Sanya Malhotra in Mrs, 8 actors who gave most

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Inside Sejal Kumar’s simple wedding: Here’s why influencer chose graceful saree over heavy bridal wear, SEE pics

Sejal Kumar chose a simple, elegant saree for her wedding, paired with minimal makeup and light jewellery, proving that modern brides can look stunning without heavy bridal wear. Her style highlights minimalism, individuality and timeless elegance.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Dec 16, 2025, 05:48 PM IST

Inside Sejal Kumar’s simple wedding: Here’s why influencer chose graceful saree over heavy bridal wear, SEE pics
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Fashion influencer Sejal Kumar recently tied the knot in a wedding that caught everyone’s attention not for extravagance, but for its elegance and simplicity. In contrast to the choice of brides in most traditional Indian weddings, who usually go for heavy lehengas or heavily decorated dresses, Sejal's choice of a graceful saree proved that less can indeed be more.

What she wore: A saree instead of heavy bridal wear

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sejal wore a graceful saree for her wedding instead of the traditional heavy bridal lehenga. The saree was plain but very beautiful, with fine embroidery and soft material that made her look classy and ageless. Her selection was that of a modern woman with a minimalist mindset, showing that a bridal look does not necessarily have to be extravagant to be elegant.

She kept her makeup simple and wore very light jewellery to complement the saree. Sejal's natural and soft makeup brought out her beauty, and at the same time kept the attention on her outfit. Her jewellery, which was not overpowering at all, suited the saree's simplicity perfectly, thus forming a very neat bridal appearance that also expressed her individuality.

Also read: 2025 Celebrity Weddings of the year: Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru, Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani, Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal, and more who tied the knot in style

A modern take on bridal fashion:

Sejal Kumar’s wedding is a perfect example of how modern brides can break away from tradition while still looking stunning. Instead of intricate and lavish decorations, she made her point with a simple yet classy look that spoke of elegance. Her style is inspiring thought bried who don't want to wore havey lehenga in their wedding.

Sejal's marriage look has made a statement among fashion lovers, showing the world that just a plain saree with little accessories can transform a bride into a fairy tale in the eyes of others. She's demonstrated that individuality, along with beauty, can radiate even in the most orthodox rituals.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Manushi Chhillar’s secret morning routine revealed: From 'honey masks to hydration' for glowing, healthy skin
Manushi Chhillar’s secret morning routine revealed: 'honey masks to hydration'
IPL's costliest overseas star Cameron Green faces long-term kidney condition - Know about the disease
IPL's costliest overseas star Cameron Green faces long-term kidney condition
Cameron Green’s most expensive bid of Rs 25.20 cr sparks memes, netizens take dig at RR, say, ‘Cameron cancelling his...’
Cameron Green’s most expensive bid of Rs 25.20 cr sparks memes, netizens take di
Shashi Tharoor's increasing distance from the Grand Old Party
Shashi Tharoor's increasing distance from the Grand Old Party
Manju Warrier breaks silence after ex-husband Dileep's acquittal in sexual assault case: 'Justice will be complete only when...'
Manju Warrier on ex-husband Dileep's acquittal in sexual assaut case
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Delhi pollution: Air quality turns 'toxic', try these breathing techniques to protect your lungs
Delhi pollution: Air quality turns 'toxic', try these breathing techniques
From Kartik Sharma to Auqib Nabi: 5 uncapped Indians who could draw big bids in IPL 2026 mini-auction
5 uncapped Indians who could draw big bids in IPL 2026 mini-auction
From Vishal Jethwa in Homebound to Sanya Malhotra in Mrs, 8 actors who gave most underrated performances in Hindi cinema in 2025
From Vishal Jethwa in Homebound to Sanya Malhotra in Mrs, 8 actors who gave most
Who is Rania Al Abdullah? From Apple employee to wife of King Abdullah II of Jordan, here's a look at her early life, educational qualifications, love story and more
Who is Rania Al Abdullah? From Apple employee to wife of King Abdullah II of Jor
2025 Celebrity Weddings of the year: Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru, Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani, Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal, and more who tied the knot in style
2025 Celebrity Weddings of the year
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement