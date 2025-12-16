Inside Sejal Kumar’s simple wedding: Here’s why influencer chose graceful saree over heavy bridal wear, SEE pics

Sejal Kumar chose a simple, elegant saree for her wedding, paired with minimal makeup and light jewellery, proving that modern brides can look stunning without heavy bridal wear. Her style highlights minimalism, individuality and timeless elegance.

Fashion influencer Sejal Kumar recently tied the knot in a wedding that caught everyone’s attention not for extravagance, but for its elegance and simplicity. In contrast to the choice of brides in most traditional Indian weddings, who usually go for heavy lehengas or heavily decorated dresses, Sejal's choice of a graceful saree proved that less can indeed be more.

What she wore: A saree instead of heavy bridal wear

Sejal wore a graceful saree for her wedding instead of the traditional heavy bridal lehenga. The saree was plain but very beautiful, with fine embroidery and soft material that made her look classy and ageless. Her selection was that of a modern woman with a minimalist mindset, showing that a bridal look does not necessarily have to be extravagant to be elegant.

She kept her makeup simple and wore very light jewellery to complement the saree. Sejal's natural and soft makeup brought out her beauty, and at the same time kept the attention on her outfit. Her jewellery, which was not overpowering at all, suited the saree's simplicity perfectly, thus forming a very neat bridal appearance that also expressed her individuality.

A modern take on bridal fashion:

Sejal Kumar’s wedding is a perfect example of how modern brides can break away from tradition while still looking stunning. Instead of intricate and lavish decorations, she made her point with a simple yet classy look that spoke of elegance. Her style is inspiring thought bried who don't want to wore havey lehenga in their wedding.

Sejal's marriage look has made a statement among fashion lovers, showing the world that just a plain saree with little accessories can transform a bride into a fairy tale in the eyes of others. She's demonstrated that individuality, along with beauty, can radiate even in the most orthodox rituals.