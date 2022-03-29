Inside RRR star Ram Charan's birthday celebration with SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR - WATCH

It's 'nacho nacho' time for the team of 'RRR', a unit that has worked together for the past few years, day and night in order to put forth what is today considered a cinematic genius in Indian Cinema.

Apart from shattering the box office at both the Indian and International fronts, the team is clearly now family. Such was evident in the short clip that was released on the occasion of Mega Power Star birthday that fell on March 27. It was Nacho Nacho time as the trio -- Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli and jr NTR, were seen hugging and dancing. There certainly was an infectious energy in the air as the trio celebrated Charan's birthday.

As the cast of RRR celebrated Ram Charan's birthday, fans too showered him with birthday wishes on social media.

READ: RRR review: Ram Charan leaves audience impressed, fans call him 'god-level actor'

Meanwhile, an inside video of SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR celebrating Ram Charan's birthday with the star has gone viral.

Take a look here:

Meanwhile, the audience has been showering praise on the entire team of 'RRR" for bringing to them a visual marvel. Moviegoers have been all praise for Ram Charan and the Twitterverse is flooded with comments lauding the actor for his stellar act. The audience even showered Jr NTR with love and hailed him as the next pan-India star for his portrayal of Komaram Bheem in the film.

As for the box office, as expected, SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus 'RRR' which was released worldwide on March 25 has been creating new records worldwide. The big-screen extravaganza earned Rs 500 crores worldwide on it's opening weekend.