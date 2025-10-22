FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Inside Priyanka Chopra's 'full of heart and love' Diwali celebration in NYC with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti; painting diyas, lakshi puja and more, SEE PICS

Priyanka Chopra celebrated Diwali in New York with Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti, painting diyas, performing Lakshmi Puja and sharing heartwarming family moments that beautifully blended tradition with love.

Rishika Baranwal

Oct 22, 2025

Inside Priyanka Chopra's 'full of heart and love' Diwali celebration in NYC with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti; painting diyas, lakshi puja and more, SEE PICS
Priyanka Chopra brought festive cheer to New York City this year as she celebrated Diwali with her husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie, and a few close friends. The actress gave fans a beautiful glimpse into their intimate celebration through a series of pictures shared on Instagram and they perfectly captured the spirit of family, love and tradition.

In the photos, Priyanka looked stunning in a red traditional outfit while Nick complemented her in a crisp white kurta. The highlight of the evening was Priyanka painting diyas, with Malti sitting nearby, curiously watching her mother at work. The adorable toddler, dressed in a cute white frock, looked fascinated by the bright colours and festive vibes. One of the photos even showed her clutching a tiny purse, a moment that fans found absolutely endearing.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra, was also part of the celebration, making the family gathering feel even more special. Sharing the moments on Instagram, Priyanka captioned the post, 'A little bit of this and so much of that. This Diwali was full of heart and love.'

Lakshmi puja and family togetherness

After the creative fun, the family performed a traditional Lakshmi Puja at home. Adding her own innocent charm to the ritual, Malti brought her toy idols to the ceremony, making the puja extra heartwarming. The photos reflected a beautiful blend of devotion and togetherness as the family embraced Indian customs even while living abroad.

The post ended with a mirror selfie of Priyanka posing gracefully on a staircase, while Nick was seen walking up behind her: symbolising love, partnership and shared celebration. Priyanka also expressed how special it felt to celebrate Diwali with people 'who haven’t discovered its beauty,' referring to Malti’s little friends who joined the festivities.

With diyas, laughter and heartfelt moments, Priyanka Chopra’s Diwali in New York beautifully showcased how traditions can travel across borders, glowing just as bright wherever the heart is.

