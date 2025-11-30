Inside Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Thanksgiving celebration with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; Varanasi star pens gratitude note

1 killed, 2 injured as speeding Mercedes hits 3 in Delhi's Vasant Kunj
ENTERTAINMENT
PeeCee's latest Instagram post offers a glimpse of her quality time with her husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, mother Madhu Chopra, and the rest of her family in L.A on Thanksgiving.
Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas took some time off from her hectic work schedule for a “quick minute" to celebrate Thanksgiving with husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, mother Madhu Chopra, and the rest of her family in L.A. PeeCee's latest Instagram post offers a glimpse of her quality time with her loved ones.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrates Thanksgiving
Expressing her gratitude for all the beautiful things life has offered her, Priyanka wrote, "Back home for a quick minute. Sometimes I catch myself being in complete awe of the beauty, wonder, and love all around me. (sic)." PeeCee shared that this Thanksgiving, she is grateful for all the small things in life that one tends to take for granted. She added that she is also thankful for her family, friends, and all those who make her life a little easier. "This Thanksgiving I’m so grateful for health, joy, togetherness and the simple pleasures of life that we tend to take for granted sometimes. Im so grateful for my family, friends, team and everyone that makes this crazy ride feel easier", the 'Barfi' actress wrote.
Priyanka claimed that she has realised that being around your loved ones is one of the best things in life. She added, "After spending so long away from home, I’m just reminding myself one of the best things in life is being able to be surrounded by your loved ones. With immense gratitude (Red heart, folded hands, and Ok hand emojis)."
PeeCee wished everyone on Thanksgiving using the following words, "Happy Thanksgiving to everyone celebrating. Sound on (Speaker High Volume emoji)." The pictures and videos dropped by the 'Varanasi' actress revealed some precious family moments with little Malti enjoying some play time with her parents, colouring with crayons, trying her hands at baking, and singing among the trees. Some of the clips from the post further show Priyanka having a fun game of darts with Nick and her mom.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas on work front
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is set to make a grand comeback to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli's upcoming film "Varanasi", alongside Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. She's playing the role of Mandakini and will be dubbing her own Telugu dialogues.
(With inputs from IANS)