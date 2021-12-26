Inside pics of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Christmas 2021 celebrations

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has caused a sensation on the internet with her newest sultry performance in 'Oo Antava,' and she is now getting ready to celebrate the end of the year 2021.

The actress shared a photo of herself smiling wide while posing by a Christmas tree on Instagram today.

Take a look at the photo-

She also made sure she didn't skip her workout by revealing a portion of her workout routine.

Check it out here-

Samantha reacted strongly to a Twitter troll who targeted her for her divorce with Naga claiming that she has "50 crores tax free money robbed from a gentleman". He had replied to another post about her recent item number tagging Samantha in his reply. The actress took upon herself to quote-tweet the troll and shut down him with just four words, "God bless your soul." Her fans loved her reaction telling her to stay strong and ignore such negative people.

When talking about the hatred and trolling that the actress had to suffer after her split with Naga, she had requested people to share their opinions in a more civilised manner. Talking to Elle India, she had said, "I don't demand unconditional acceptance. I encourage people to have different opinions but we can still love and have compassion for each other. I would only request them to express their disappointment in a more civilised way."