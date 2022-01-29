Inside pics of Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa’ themed party with family and friends

Allu Arjun, the actor of 'Pushpa', has returned after a 16-day trip to Dubai. His team greeted him with a small surprise for the actor. Allu Arjun was invited to a Pushpa-themed gala, with everything being inspired by the actor's spectacular outing.

Prior to this, Arha, Allu Arjun's lovely daughter, greeted her father with another small celebration. As the actor arrived home, the young one adorned the floor and wrote 'welcome nana' with flowers. The star posted the touching gesture to his Instagram account.

On his social media account, the actor posted photos from the party with the caption, “Lovely surprise by my #AAFAMILY. Thank you for all the love #ThaggedeLe.”

Lovely surprise by my #AAFAMILY . Thank you for all the love #ThaggedeLe pic.twitter.com/xvrdzM4aeq — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 29, 2022

It is unclear whether Allu Arjun's recent trip to Dubai was a vacation or a business excursion. The actor recently uploaded a photo of himself admiring the gorgeous Palm Jumeirah.

‘Pushpa: The Rise’, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, was released in theatres on December 17, 2021, and quickly became the biggest blockbuster of the year. The filmmakers are aiming to release the sequel this year, buoyed by the popularity of the first. Allu Arjun will also be seen in Koratala Siva's vengeance thriller Icon.

For the unversed, Allu Arjun's dance step from the song 'Srivalli' has got many users imitating the steps. Australian cricketer David Warner and even many Indian cricketers including Suresh Raina and Khaleel Ahmed shared their video dancing on the song which has come to be called 'Pushpa walk'.