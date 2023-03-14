Inside photos of Team RRR's Oscars 2023 after-party at SS Rajamouli's LA home with MM Keeravani, Ram Charan, others

Upasana Konidela/Instagram

SS Rajamouli's period-action blockbuster RRR scripted history for India as its song Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Music composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose accepted the Oscar statuette on the stage, while Ram Charan, Jr NTR, the filmmaker, and other team members cheered for them.

Team RRR continued their Oscars win celebration later in the night at SS Rajamouli's home in Los Angeles where MM Keeravani was seen playing the piano, while Ram Charan posed with all the international awards that his film has received till now. The entrance gate of the director's house was decorated with golden coloured balloons that spelled Naatu Naatu.

Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela, who is six months pregnant as revealed by the actor himself on the 'champagne carpet' before the awards night, took to her Instagram Stories and shared the pictures of their Oscars after-party which was also attended by Rajamouli's wife, his son, and other team members who have been campaigning for RRR in Hollywood since past three months.













The global viral hit Naatu Naatu was even performed at the Oscars by its singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, and a group of American dancers which also included Lauren Gottlieb, who has acted in multiple Hindi movies such as ABCD: Any Body Can Dance and Welcome Back. Deepika Padukone, who looked beautiful in the classic black gown, introduced Naatu Naatu, and the performance was met with a huge standing ovation in the Dolby Theatre.

Before the Academy Award, Naatu Naatu also won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song and the movie itself has won multiple laurels in the awards circuit in Hollywood. RRR is also one of the highest-grossing movies in the history of Indian cinema earning over Rs 1000 crore at the global box office.



