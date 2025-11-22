Inside Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana haldi ceremony: Indian women’s cricket team grooves to dhol beats with bride-to-be, Palak Muchhal gets emotional
ENTERTAINMENT
Bollywood singer Palak Muchhal is elated as her singer brother Palaash Muchhal is all set to tie the knot with Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana on the 23rd of November. Palak recently shared a few pictures of the Haldi ceremony that took place today, on the 21st of November.
In one picture shared by Palak, the singer looked emotional as she applied the wedding haldi on the groom-to-be, Palaash. In another picture, she was seen posing with her lyricist husband, Mithoon. On the other hand, Smriti, glowing in a bright yellow outfit, danced and laughed with friends and family on dhol beats at the venue, decked out in shades of yellow. She laughed, danced and savoured every moment, making the Haldi a lively and fun-filled celebration.
For the uninitiated, on account of their wedding, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent his heartfelt wishes to the couple through a letter. An official letter from the PM's office read, “It is delightful to learn about the wedding of Sou. Smriti and Chi. Palaash, which is to be held on 23rd November 2025. Heartiest congratulations and greetings to the Mandhana and Muchhal families on the auspicious and joyous occasion."
The letter further read, "Walking hand in hand through every season of life, may the couple find strength in each other’s presence, and may their hearts, minds and souls be in harmony. May their dreams intertwine and grow together, guiding them toward a future filled with joy and deep understanding.”
The letter further read, “May Smriti and Palaash build a shared life rooted in trust, standing by each other always, embracing responsibilities with love and growing together through each other’s strengths and imperfections." PM Modi, through his letter, further wished the couple all the luck. “As they start a new, beautiful life together, the grace of Smriti’s cover drive meets the lilting musical symphony of Palaash in a wonderful partnership.”
“It is fitting that a Celebration Cricket Match has been scheduled between Team Groom and Team Bride! May both these teams win in the game of life. I send my blessings to the couple for the momentous occasion. (Narendra Modi),” it read.
For the uninitiated, Smriti Mandhana is one of India's most celebrated women cricketers and a key figure in international women's cricket. Talking about Palaash Muchhal, he is a well-known music composer and has been associated with multiple Bollywood projects.
(With inputs from IANS)