FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Inside Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana haldi ceremony: Indian women’s cricket team grooves to dhol beats with bride-to-be, Palak Muchhal gets emotional

Donald Trump jokes how he'd react if NYC-mayor elect Zohran Mamdani calls him 'fascist' in oval office, says, 'I would be...'

Donald Trump proposes new 28-points peace plan involving..., awaits Ukraine's approval, says 'we have a...',

DNA TV Show: Pakistan attempting to establish anti-Taliban front in Afghanistan?

Delhi air turns 'life-threatening' with AQI above 400, doctors sound alarm: Top points

Rishabh Pant confronted about India's 'too many all-rounders' policy under head coach Gautam Gambhir; his response goes viral

South Africa announce ODI, T20I squads for India series; Anrich Nortje returns, Kagiso Rabada sidelined

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani makes BIG move as Adani Green adds two new...

Viral video: Rubina Dilaik's husband, Abhinav Shukla gets trapped in online scam, reveals shocking details: 'Jab meri CIBIL report aayi, bank ne...'

Laughter Chefs: Krushna Abhishek reveals what makes Season 3 novel: 'Zimmedariyaan zyada hain aur...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DNA TV Show: Pakistan attempting to establish anti-Taliban front in Afghanistan?

DNA TV Show: Pakistan attempting to establish anti-Taliban front in Afghanistan?

South Africa announce ODI, T20I squads for India series; Anrich Nortje returns, Kagiso Rabada sidelined

South Africa announce ODI, T20I squads for India series; Anrich Nortje returns

Viral video: Rubina Dilaik's husband, Abhinav Shukla gets trapped in online scam, reveals shocking details: 'Jab meri CIBIL report aayi, bank ne...'

Viral video: Rubina Dilaik's husband, Abhinav Shukla gets trapped in online scam

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Major Mohit Sharma, to Ajit Doval, Rehman Dakait: People that inspired Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna's characters in Dhurandhar

From Major Mohit, to Ajit Doval, Rehman Dakait: People that inspired Dhurandhar

Inside Antilia: What Mukesh Ambani's lavish residence worth Rs 1,40,000,000,000 looks like from inside?

Inside Antilia: What Mukesh Ambani's lavish residence looks like from inside?

Miss Universe 2025: From Fatima Bosch's Rs 44 crore crown to Harnaz Sandhu's Rs 37 crore crown, how the coveted crowns have changed over the years

Miss Universe 2025: From Fatima Bosch's Rs 44 crore crown to Harnaz Sandhu's Rs

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Inside Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana haldi ceremony: Indian women’s cricket team grooves to dhol beats with bride-to-be, Palak Muchhal gets emotional

Bollywood singer Palak Muchhal is elated as her singer brother Palaash Muchhal is all set to tie the knot with Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana on the 23rd of November. Palak recently shared a few pictures of the Haldi ceremony that took place today, on the 21st of November.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Nov 22, 2025, 07:47 AM IST

Inside Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana haldi ceremony: Indian women’s cricket team grooves to dhol beats with bride-to-be, Palak Muchhal gets emotional
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bollywood singer Palak Muchhal is elated as her singer brother Palaash Muchhal is all set to tie the knot with Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana on the 23rd of November. Palak recently shared a few pictures of the Haldi ceremony that took place today, on the 21st of November.

In one picture shared by Palak, the singer looked emotional as she applied the wedding haldi on the groom-to-be, Palaash. In another picture, she was seen posing with her lyricist husband, Mithoon. On the other hand, Smriti, glowing in a bright yellow outfit, danced and laughed with friends and family on dhol beats at the venue, decked out in shades of yellow. She laughed, danced and savoured every moment, making the Haldi a lively and fun-filled celebration.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

For the uninitiated, on account of their wedding, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent his heartfelt wishes to the couple through a letter. An official letter from the PM's office read, “It is delightful to learn about the wedding of Sou. Smriti and Chi. Palaash, which is to be held on 23rd November 2025. Heartiest congratulations and greetings to the Mandhana and Muchhal families on the auspicious and joyous occasion."

The letter further read, "Walking hand in hand through every season of life, may the couple find strength in each other’s presence, and may their hearts, minds and souls be in harmony. May their dreams intertwine and grow together, guiding them toward a future filled with joy and deep understanding.”

The letter further read, “May Smriti and Palaash build a shared life rooted in trust, standing by each other always, embracing responsibilities with love and growing together through each other’s strengths and imperfections." PM Modi, through his letter, further wished the couple all the luck. “As they start a new, beautiful life together, the grace of Smriti’s cover drive meets the lilting musical symphony of Palaash in a wonderful partnership.”

“It is fitting that a Celebration Cricket Match has been scheduled between Team Groom and Team Bride! May both these teams win in the game of life. I send my blessings to the couple for the momentous occasion. (Narendra Modi),” it read.

For the uninitiated, Smriti Mandhana is one of India's most celebrated women cricketers and a key figure in international women's cricket. Talking about Palaash Muchhal, he is a well-known music composer and has been associated with multiple Bollywood projects.

(With inputs from IANS)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Inside Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana haldi ceremony: Indian women’s cricket team grooves to dhol beats with bride-to-be, Palak Muchhal gets emotional
Inside Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana haldi ceremony: Indian women’s cricket
Donald Trump jokes how he'd react if NYC-mayor elect Zohran Mamdani calls him 'fascist' in oval office, says, 'I would be...'
Donald Trump jokes how he'd react if NYC-mayor elect Zohran Mamdani calls him...
Donald Trump proposes new 28-points peace plan involving..., awaits Ukraine's approval, says 'we have a...',
Donald Trump proposes new 28-points peace plan involving..., awaits Ukraine's ap
DNA TV Show: Pakistan attempting to establish anti-Taliban front in Afghanistan?
DNA TV Show: Pakistan attempting to establish anti-Taliban front in Afghanistan?
Delhi air turns 'life-threatening' with AQI above 400, doctors sound alarm: Top points
Delhi air turns 'life-threatening' with AQI above 400: Top points
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Major Mohit Sharma, to Ajit Doval, Rehman Dakait: People that inspired Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna's characters in Dhurandhar
From Major Mohit, to Ajit Doval, Rehman Dakait: People that inspired Dhurandhar
Inside Antilia: What Mukesh Ambani's lavish residence worth Rs 1,40,000,000,000 looks like from inside?
Inside Antilia: What Mukesh Ambani's lavish residence looks like from inside?
Miss Universe 2025: From Fatima Bosch's Rs 44 crore crown to Harnaz Sandhu's Rs 37 crore crown, how the coveted crowns have changed over the years
Miss Universe 2025: From Fatima Bosch's Rs 44 crore crown to Harnaz Sandhu's Rs
Smriti Mandhana's net worth: A look at earnings, WPL contract, and endorsements of India's cricket star
Smriti Mandhana's net worth: A look at her earnings, WPL contract, and more
Shane Warne to Stuart Broad, top 5 wicket-takers in the Ashes
Shane Warne to Stuart Broad, top 5 wicket-takers in the Ashes
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE