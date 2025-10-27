Inside Malaika Arora's 50th birthday bash in Goa with son Arhaan, sister Amrita; actress grooves to 'Chaiyya Chaiyya', says 'My heart is...'

Big Update: SC to hear suo motu case about stray dogs today
ENTERTAINMENT
Malaika Arora celebrated her 50th birthday with an intimate bash in Goa, joined by her son Arhaan, sister Amrita and close friends. The actress danced to 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' and shared heartfelt moments.
Malaika Arora celebrated a milestone birthday in Goa over the weekend, sharing warm family moments and lively celebrations with close friends and industry pals. The actress posted pictures from the intimate event, saying her 'heart is full,' as she cut a cake marked with the number 50 and danced to hit tunes that reminded fans of her iconic stage performances.
The party was attended by her son Arhaan Khan, sister Amrita Arora and several well-known friends from the film world. Social media showed familiar faces and heartfelt wishes pouring in, making the evening both personal and glamorous. Guests reportedly included choreographer-director Farah Khan, actress Aditi Rao Hydari and other close friends who shared candid moments and hugs throughout the night.
Photos from the celebration captured Malaika in elegant looks, cutting cakes, posing with loved ones and enjoying a special dance moment to 'Chaiyya Chaiyya,' which fans absolutely loved. The event also stirred online chatter about her age, leading her sister to clarify details while everyone simply carried on with laughter, music and joy.
Beyond the glitz, the birthday highlighted Malaika’s continued popularity and the strong bonds she keeps with friends and family. The scenic Goa setting, personal tributes and shared memories made the 50th feel like a warm milestone rather than a headline spectacle. Fans and colleagues took to social media to congratulate her, showing how much she means to her inner circle and millions of followers alike.
The celebration will be remembered fondly by fans everywhere.