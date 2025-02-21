The pre-wedding festivities kicked off a few days ago with a vibrant mehendi-cum-sangeet ceremony, attended by the who's who of the Kapoor clan. Photos and videos from the event showed Kareena, Karisma, Ranbir, Alia and other family members letting loose and having a blast on the dance floor.

It's a rare sight to see the Kapoors in a joyous, carefree mood. Bollywood's oldest and most esteemed family typically celebrates occasions with grandeur but often prefers to keep the festivities private, away from the media spotlight. However, the wedding celebration of Aadar Jain, the son of legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor’s youngest daughter Rima Jain and her husband Manoj Jain, and also the cousin of renowned actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor, was a notable exception, bringing the entire Kapoor clan together in a public display of joy and celebration.

Aadar Jain and his longtime girlfriend Alekha Advani tied the knot in a beautiful Christian ceremony in Goa earlier this month. The actor shared a stunning wedding album on Instagram, giving us a glimpse into their special day. But the celebrations didn't stop there! The couple is now geared up for a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony, blending their love with cultural heritage.

The pre-wedding festivities kicked off a few days ago with a vibrant mehendi-cum-sangeet ceremony, attended by the who's who of the Kapoor clan. Photos and videos from the event showed Kareena, Karisma, Ranbir, Alia and other family members letting loose and having a blast on the dance floor.

In a delightful video, Ranbir is seen dancing to the iconic track "Kajra Re" from Bunty Aur Babli, alongside his aunt Rima Jain and cousin Aadar Jain. As the playful dance-off unfolds, Ranbir and Aadar engage in a lighthearted competition, cheering each other on. In a hilarious moment reminiscent of the song's original climax, Rima playfully pushes Aadar aside and declares Ranbir the winner, eliciting cheers and applause from the gathered family and friends. See the video here:

Kareena Kapoor stole the show with a high-energy dance performance to her hit song "Tareefan" from Veere Di Wedding. She was joined by her sister-in-law, Alekha and later brought Aadar into the fold, creating an unforgettable trio. The three of them nailed the song's iconic hook step. For the special occasion, Kareena looked stunning in a turquoise ensemble with daring slits on both sides.

Alia and Ranbir were captured in a candid moment as they enjoyed the celebrations. Alia exuded elegance in a vibrant mustard-yellow sharara, perfectly capturing the essence of a Punjabi kudi. Ranbir complemented her beautifully in a crisp white kurta-pajama set. As they posed together, the trio radiated joy like true fam-jam goals.

Neetu Kapoor also danced with family members to her son Ranbir Kapoor's catchy song ‘Cutiepie’ from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The same video also captures the entire Kapoor clan getting into party mode, grooving to Sukhbir's iconic hit Taare Gin Gin. Watch

Several other beautiful moments were captured at the fun-filled pre-wedding celebration. Karisma and Kareena were also getting the mehendi applied on their hands, which Kareena posed with dad Randhir. Babita also flashed a bright smile as she posed with her husband Randhir at the event. Take a look:

However, Aadar’s pre-wedding celebration has been marred by controversy after a video surfaced of him making a toast to his bride. In the clip, Aadar refers to his past relationships, including his high-profile romance with actress Tara Sutaria, as mere ‘time pass’.

His comments have sparked outrage, with many criticising him for being insensitive and dismissive of his former partners. During the toast, Aadar said he had always loved Alekha but was delayed in being with her due to a ‘20-year journey’ of casual relationships. He concluded by saying it was ‘worth the wait’ to marry Alekha, but his words have left a sour taste in the mouths of many.