Inside 'KGF: Chapter 2' star Yash's intimate birthday with wife Radhika and kids

'KGF: Chapter 2' star, actor Yash turns a year older today. The Kannada actor, on Saturday, took to his Instagram handle to share a photo from his intimate birthday bash attended by his family members including his wife Radhika Pandit, his kids and a few close friends.

In the photo shared by Yash on Instagram, his wife Radhika is seen blowing the candle on a cake while the actor is seen carrying both his children in his arms, standing next to her. Meanwhile, Yash's son is seen cutting the birthday cake as Yash's friends stand in the background. In the picture, another delectable-looking cake is also displayed at the table.

Alongside the post, Yash wrote, "Birthdays have never excited me.. its the happiness I see around, now especially with my tiny tots, they get me going!

Would like to take this opportunity to thank each one of my fans n well wishers for your love and blessings. Hoping everyone is keeping safe. Do take care."

Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, the 'KGF' star, while speaking ab out what he misses the most about pre-Covid birthday's said, "My birthday is for my fans. I am an actor and I have a big family, not just parents, wife and kids. All my fans are my family. We have gotten used to it and we don't know how to celebrate birthday now. We have to just stand and meet people."

Recalling that even at his wedding he had held a special reception for his fans, Yash told HT, "We all work hard for that, and we actors need that attention, appreciation, love and when it comes in such big fold you receive it with open arms. Unfortunately, given the situation, I can't do that this year."

Meanwhile, 'KGF: Chapter 2' makers unveiled a new post on the occasion of Yash's birthday.

Happy birthday to the heartthrob of the nation, @TheNameIsYash.



A true inspiration who has scaled new heights. With the growth & story that we are weaving together, hope to set new records with you. To more incoming madness #HBDRockingStarYash #KGFChapter2#KGF2onApr14 pic.twitter.com/KocpylheIV — Vijay Kiragandur (@VKiragandur) January 8, 2022



As for the release of 'KGF: Chapter 2', for now, the makers are sticking to the already announced date of April 14, 2022.