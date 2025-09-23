Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Inside Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s love story: From falling for each other by chance, secret wedding to surprise pregnancy

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s love story began playfully, which led to a grand wedding in Rajasthan. Now, the Bollywood couple are expecting their first child.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Sep 23, 2025, 02:13 PM IST

Inside Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s love story: From falling for each other by chance, secret wedding to surprise pregnancy
Bollywood's beloved couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, are expecting their first child! Fans have always been curious about their love story, which has been filled with delightful surprises and moments of privacy. From playful moments on stage to their intimate wedding, their journey has been both heartwarming and inspiring. They now look forward to embracing a new phase of their lives as parents.

The beginning of their love story

The first spark, during an award show, Vicky jokingly proposed to Katrina on stage while the song Mujhse Shaadi Karogi played in the background. Katrina blushed as the audience cheered. She politely laughed it off, saying she wasn’t brave enough to marry someone like him. The lighthearted exchange created instant buzz, and soon after, they met again at a party hosted by Karan Johar.

Manifesting their connection

Interestingly, Katrina had spoken about Vicky on Koffee With Karan in 2019. She revealed she would like to work with him someday. When Karan later told Vicky about this, he pretended to faint in mock disbelief but was clearly delighted. Soon after, they came together on the show Tapecast, where they had an unfiltered conversation. Fans loved their natural chemistry.

Keeping their romance private

Despite being high-profile stars, Katrina and Vicky chose to stay away from the spotlight. They avoided being photographed together, adding to the mystery and intrigue around their bond. Their silence only made fans more curious.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif flaunts her baby bump, announces pregnancy with Vicky Kaushal in adorable post: 'On our way to...'

The grand wedding in Rajasthan

In December 2021, the couple surprised everyone by tying the knot in an intimate yet dreamy wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. It was a private affair with only close family and friends.

A new chapter of parenthood

On September 23, 2025, Katrina and Vicky shared another surprise with their fans that they are expecting their first child. In a heartfelt note on Instagram, 'On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.' They posted a beautiful picture of Vicky holding Katrina’s baby bump.

The post instantly went viral, with love showering from fans and fellow celebrities, who congratulated the couple on beginning their new journey.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal pregnancy: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday shower love on parents-to-be, 'Screaming crying all at once...'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
