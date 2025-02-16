The party venue looked like a real-life Mario world, with big Mario statues, colourful balloons, and special decorations with Jeh’s name.

Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan threw a fun Mario-themed birthday party for their youngest son, Jehangir Ali Khan, before he turned four. The celebration took place on Saturday, February 15, 2025, with close family and friends. Jeh’s actual birthday is on February 21.

The party venue looked like a real-life Mario world, with big Mario statues, colourful balloons, and special decorations with Jeh’s name. The event was planned by a well-known team, and Kareena thanked them on Instagram for making Jeh’s favourite game come to life.

Family and friends, including Kareena’s father Randhir Kapoor and Shloka Ambani with her kids, attended the party. The fun-filled event reminded people of Jeh’s Spiderman-themed party last year, which had guests like Soha Ali Khan, Saba Pataudi, and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

Kareena shared a sneak peek of the party on Instagram, showing cute Mario-themed return gifts for the little guests. The gift packs had Mario backpacks, water bottles, and thank-you notes. However, unlike past years, Kareena and Saif decided not to allow photos of their kids at the event. Kareena even asked paparazzi not to click pictures of Jeh and Taimur before entering the venue.

A sweet surprise at the party was Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s daughter, Raha Kapoor. A video of Raha watching a magician’s trick went viral, as she looked completely unimpressed. Fans compared her expression to her grandfather, Rishi Kapoor, and joked about how she takes after her family. One person wrote, “She’s just like Ranbir when he was a kid!”

Jeh’s Mario-themed birthday was a happy and exciting event for the family. As his actual birthday on February 21 gets closer, fans are excited to see if Kareena and Saif will share more special moments from his big day.

