Inside Govinda’s Rs 170 crore net worth: How 'Hero No.1' enjoys luxurious lifestyle despite not doing films for 6 years

ENTERTAINMENT
Govinda has been away from films for the past six years but continues to enjoy a lavish lifestyle. With a reported net worth of Rs 170 crore, he owns luxurious properties, high-end cars, and lives in Mumbai with his wife Sunita Ahuja, despite ongoing divorce rumours.
Reported wealth, real estate and car collection
Govinda, though largely absent from films in recent years, continues to be the subject of lifestyle coverage. Media outlets have estimated his net worth at around Rs 170 crore, citing income streams from past film fees of Rs 5-6 crore per movie and endorsements of Rs 2 crore each, along with earnings from politics and production ventures.
His property portfolio is equally notable, he reportedly owns a Rs 16 crore bungalow in Juhu, a Ruia Park rental property, a Madh Island house often used for shoots, a Kolkata bungalow, nearly 90,000 sq ft of farmland in Lucknow, and a farmhouse in Raigad.
Car enthusiasts recognise his taste through reports that his garage includes models like the Hyundai Creta, Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Mercedes C-Class (C220d), and a Mercedes-Benz GLC; highlighting a diverse and luxurious collection. All these figures and assets are widely reported estimates, not confirmed through official disclosures. Even though he last appeared on the big screen in 2019’s Rangeela Raja (a six-year gap), Govinda’s lifestyle continues to reflect the financial success of his earlier decades.
ALSO READ: 'Waapas aaja...': Sunita Ahuja says no one can love Govinda like her amid divorce rumours
Personal Llife: Divorce rumours and denials
Govinda has been married to Sunita Ahuja since 1987, and the couple has two children. Recently, intense divorce rumours surfaced again: reports claimed Sunita filed for divorce citing adultery, cruelty, and desertion. His manager clarified that the case was 'old news,' noting that things were 'getting settled' and the family would celebrate festivals together. Sunita herself dismissed the rumours, emphasising that like many couples, they had differences but remained committed to each other. Their daughter, Tina Ahuja, added that she felt 'blessed to have a beautiful family,' underscoring unity despite speculation. Together, these responses keep the dispute unconfirmed and private, with both family members and their representatives insisting the marriage remains intact.